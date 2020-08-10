The MA website will soon look a little different...



At the Museums Association (MA), we’ve been working hard over the past few months to create a new website. Now it’s almost ready to launch and we can’t wait to share it with you.







We’ll still be at the same address, www.museumsassociation.org, but things will look a little different, with exciting new content, a fresh brand, cleaner design and easier navigation.







You’ll be able to read more about our campaigning work, discover our latest funding opportunities and quickly find out which institutions near you offer free or discounted entry to MA members.







Our magazine, Museums Journal, will have dynamic new homepage with original features, reviews and In Practice articles to share with members. And we’ll continue to make our news and opinion sections open access to all website users.





We’ve worked with the graphic design agency Studio Output to create a vibrant, warm and welcoming online space for all our members to enjoy.







Stay tuned for the launch this week and let us know what you think!







