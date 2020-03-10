Sector stakeholders to meet government officials today to discuss effects of crisis



The Museums Association (MA) is among the museum stakeholders that are meeting the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport today to outline the impact that the novel coronavirus epidemic is likely to have on the museum, gallery and heritage sectors.





The spread of Covid-19 has already hit visitor numbers and income. There have been significant drops in overseas group bookings, while some museums, particularly those with older audiences, are reporting falls in domestic footfall. The demise of the airline Flybe last week, which is partly blamed on the outbreak, is likely to have an added impact on visitor numbers in cities such as Inverness and Belfast.







Some countries are taking unprecedented steps to prevent the spread of the virus. From today, all of Italy is under lockdown, while public spaces and institutions in many Asian countries have been closed for weeks.







The situation in the UK is evolving rapidly and although it is not yet clear whether the government here will have to take such drastic measures to contain the outbreak, the museum sector is bracing itself for major impacts to workforce, visitor numbers and income.





MA director Sharon Heal said: “This is a difficult time for everyone that works in museums and our communities. The MA is supporting our members and the wider sector by discussing with government, sector funders and other bodies what form the best advice and support might take. We have surveyed our members and we know that many are already taking the correct precautionary measures to protect staff, volunteers and visitors.







“The bigger issue will be the medium and long-term impact if travel restrictions are applied and public gatherings banned. Many museums operate with tight financial margins and even a few weeks loss of income could seriously undermine their business models. We would appeal to government and funders to provide financial support and emergency funding for institutions that are effected by the epidemic; and also ask funders to operate flexibility in terms of delivery of currently funded projects.”





In the coming weeks the MA is planning to discuss these impacts with government agencies and sector bodies in the devolved nations. Museums Galleries Scotland is currently liaising with other cultural leaders and the Scottish government, and intends to publish guidance shortly. Museums in Wales have also been in touch with the Welsh government about the crisis.







Based on the feedback the MA has received from museum professionals across the UK, these are some of the ways in which the sector might be affected, and measures that museums are taking to mitigate the impact:







Workforce



