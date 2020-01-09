Beecroft Bequest accepting new applications
Yosola Olorunshola, 09.01.2020
Apply for funding for pre-19th century works
The Beecroft Bequest is open to institutional members of the MA based in the UK who wish to acquire works of art, including furniture and textiles, dated before 1800.
Applications will be considered for purchases of more than £500, and grants are available to cover up to 95% of the purchase. The largest grants will cover up to £10,000.
The fund was created after the death of the late Walter G Beecroft, a 20th century art collector who left his estate to the Museums Association.
“As acquisition budgets continue to dwindle or disappear for museums around the UK, the Beecroft Bequest committee is keen to support museums of all sizes to expand their collections,” said Simon Brown, the chair of the Beecroft Bequest.
“The application process is very straightforward and succinct, and we are glad to answer any questions about how we can work with you.”
Previous grants have been awarded to institutional members across the UK. The fund recently helped Milford House in Northern Ireland acquire an 18th-century Dutch cabinet to replace a similar item that was sold at auction after the McCrum family, who lived at the stately home, lost their wealth in the Wall Street Crash.
Stephen McManus, the curator at Milford House, said: “The cabinet has provided us the opportunity to enrich our displays at the house, and gives visitors a taste of how opulent the house was while the McCrums were in residence. This is a major acquisition and transforms the display of our drawing room.”
The Beecroft Bequest also enabled Ely Museum in Cambridgeshire to acquire a gold torc dating from around 1300-1100 BC – one of the heaviest and longest torcs of its type ever found in Britain or Ireland.
Applications will be considered for purchases of more than £500, and grants are available to cover up to 95% of the purchase. The largest grants will cover up to £10,000.
The fund was created after the death of the late Walter G Beecroft, a 20th century art collector who left his estate to the Museums Association.
“As acquisition budgets continue to dwindle or disappear for museums around the UK, the Beecroft Bequest committee is keen to support museums of all sizes to expand their collections,” said Simon Brown, the chair of the Beecroft Bequest.
“The application process is very straightforward and succinct, and we are glad to answer any questions about how we can work with you.”
Previous grants have been awarded to institutional members across the UK. The fund recently helped Milford House in Northern Ireland acquire an 18th-century Dutch cabinet to replace a similar item that was sold at auction after the McCrum family, who lived at the stately home, lost their wealth in the Wall Street Crash.
Stephen McManus, the curator at Milford House, said: “The cabinet has provided us the opportunity to enrich our displays at the house, and gives visitors a taste of how opulent the house was while the McCrums were in residence. This is a major acquisition and transforms the display of our drawing room.”
The Beecroft Bequest also enabled Ely Museum in Cambridgeshire to acquire a gold torc dating from around 1300-1100 BC – one of the heaviest and longest torcs of its type ever found in Britain or Ireland.
In Bath, the Herschel Museum of Astronomy acquired a pair of small pocket globes by the London workshop of Dudley Adams, together with their original chagreen cases and brass display stands, with the support of the fund.
Links and downloads
Comments