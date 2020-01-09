Free places available at empowering collections conference
Rebecca Atkinson, 09.01.2020
New speakers also confirmed for programme
There are 10 free places at the Museums Association’s (MA) one-day conference Empower Your Collections: Creating Dynamic and Relevant Museums, which is on 3 February at Nottingham Contemporary.
Speakers under the Dynamic theme are:
The conference is chaired by Simon Brown, the curator of collections at Newstead Abbey, a project curator at the National Justice Museum and an MA board member.
Sarah Briggs, the MA’s collections development officer, will hold one-on-one Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund surgeries during the day, and Sharon Heal, the director of the MA, will share the association’s next areas of focus following the Empowering Collections report.
Click here for the full programme, to apply for a free place or to book now
The event will share examples of empowering, relevant and dynamic collections practice – from contemporary collecting, digital engagement and disposal to co-production and decolonisation.
The Benevolent Fund is supporting 10 free places for the event, focused on: ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background and LGBTQ. The deadline to apply for a free place has been extended to 12 noon on Friday 17 January.
Nasir Adam, the black history curator, history and archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru (National Museum Wales), has been confirmed as speaking at the event on diversifying museum collections.
He will be part of the Relevant theme alongside:
- Catherine Ross and Lynda-Louise Burrell, the founder and creative director of MuseumAnd, share how they are working with museum collections to commemorate and celebrate Caribbean stories.
- Gemma Ashby, a project co-ordinator at Tyne & Wear Museums & Archives, reflects on how the lessons from the participatory Women of Tyneside project are being embedded into the organisation.
Speakers under the Empowering theme are:
- Ellie Miles, a documentary curator at London Transport Museum, explores some of the ethical considerations around contemporary collecting.
- Kelly Foster, a Wikipedian-in-residence for the Making African Connections project, discusses digital repatriation as a strand of decolonial practice.
- Rebecca Machin, the curator of natural sciences at Leeds Museums and Galleries, looks at how natural science collections can be used to explore contemporary issues.
Speakers under the Dynamic theme are:
- Anna Rhodes, the curator and collections manager at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, shares its approach to a major rationalisation project.
- Kathleen Lawther, a curatorial consultant, discusses documentation as a tool for access.
- Kevin Gosling, the chief executive of the Collections Trust, looks at dynamic collections management and how can museums can better capture and use collections data.
