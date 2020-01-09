New speakers also confirmed for programme





The event will share examples of empowering, relevant and dynamic collections practice – from contemporary collecting, digital engagement and disposal to co-production and decolonisation.





Nasir Adam, the black history curator, history and archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru (National Museum Wales), has been confirmed as speaking at the event on diversifying museum collections.







He will be part of the Relevant theme alongside:

Catherine Ross and Lynda-Louise Burrell, the founder and creative director of MuseumAnd, share how they are working with museum collections to commemorate and celebrate Caribbean stories.

Gemma Ashby, a project co-ordinator at Tyne & Wear Museums & Archives, reflects on how the lessons from the participatory Women of Tyneside project are being embedded into the organisation.



Speakers under the Empowering theme are:





Ellie Miles, a documentary curator at London Transport Museum, explores some of the ethical considerations around contemporary collecting.

Kelly Foster, a Wikipedian-in-residence for the Making African Connections project, discusses digital repatriation as a strand of decolonial practice.

Rebecca Machin, the curator of natural sciences at Leeds Museums and Galleries, looks at how natural science collections can be used to explore contemporary issues.



Anna Rhodes, the curator and collections manager at Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, shares its approach to a major rationalisation project.

Kathleen Lawther, a curatorial consultant, discusses documentation as a tool for access.

Kevin Gosling, the chief executive of the Collections Trust, looks at dynamic collections management and how can museums can better capture and use collections data.





