Opportunity to attend future of curation conference and deliver a provocation





These issues will be up for discussion at the Museums Association’s (MA) one-day conference, Future of Museums: Curation , which takes place at the Wellcome Collection in London on 25 March.





As part of the programme, the MA wants to give room for junior and assistant curators to have their say on the direction of travel for the profession.







Museum professionals working is such roles are invited to submit a proposal for a provocation, interactive icebreaker or short talk about the future of curation that they would be happy to deliver to delegates at the start of the event.











The successful proposal should last approximately 10 minutes. If your proposal is selected, then you will receive a free place at the event, plus your travel expenses.







Please email your proposal to rebecca.atkinson@museumsassociation.org by midday on Friday 24 January detailing your proposed talk. Please include your details (name, job title and organisation if applicable); what you would like to discuss at the event; how long you need to deliver this (if more than 10 minutes); and what you think delegates will gain from your proposal.









The Benevolent Fund is providing 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ). Please see the events listing for more information on how to apply.









What impact are social, environmental and political changes across the globe having on museum curation? What might tomorrow’s museum curators look like and do?Proposals might cover contemporary issues such as the loss of specialist skills, decolonisation or participatory practice; what it means to be a curator outside traditional curatorial discourse; what museums can learn from theatre companies, bloggers and social media gurus; or any other issues affecting the curatorial profession.The Future of Museums: Curation programme will include a keynote from the writer, artist and curator Cedar Lewisohn, and is chaired by Laura Humphreys, the curatorial and collections engagement project manager at the Science Museum.