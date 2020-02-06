Super early bird booking now open for MA Conference

We are delighted to announce that the host for this year’s Museums Association (MA) Conference & Exhibition in Edinburgh is independent creative producer, curator and facilitator Jean Cameron.





Cameron, who is based in Glasgow, is the creative director for the British Council’s UK-Italy 2020 season. She is also a board member of the National Theatre of Scotland and the president of Paisley Art Institute. She was the project director for Paisley’s bid in the UK City of Culture 2021 competition.





Since becoming freelance in April 2018, Cameron has been involved in a range of projects including working with arts events organiser Artichoke as the national coordinator (Scotland) for Processions 2018, a mass participation artwork that commemorated 100 years of votes for women in the UK.





Recent chairing roles include events for Glasgow School of Art, RO:ME Museums Exhibition and for Creative Europe Desk. Cameron has helped shape the Scottish cultural calendar through her work with the likes of Glasgow International Festival of Visual Art, the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games Cultural Programme and Scotland’s presentation at the Venice Biennale 2005.





“I have always been drawn towards the democratic energy of the MA and its dynamic relationship with its members, so I’m delighted to have been invited to be conference host when the event comes to Scotland later this year,” Cameron says.





“If ever there was a time when we are called to rehearse new thinking and shift practices in order to propel how creative citizenship and agency are underpinned and supported that moment is now. I love the conference theme, Power to the People – Democratising our Museums, and I look forward to being in the thick of what I hope will be plenty of gritty, informed, impassioned enjoyable encounters among everyone contributing to this year’s event.”





The MA Conference & Exhibition Our conference takes take place on 5-7 November 2020 at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre. The theme of the event is Power to the People – Democratising our Museums, and proposals for sessions can now be submitted until 2 March.









Super early bird tickets are available until 30 April.







