Incoming board members to begin their terms in April

Congratulations to the two members elected to the Museums Association (MA) board after last month’s ballot. This election saw the highest ever voting numbers, with more than 1000 votes cast.





The successful candidates are Michael Terwey, who joins the board for the first time, and Simon Brown, who has been re-elected for a second term.





Brown is a part-time curator at Newstead Abbey and the National Justice Museum, and aims to advocate for local authority museums, part-time workers, and a truly representative museum workforce. He hopes to break down the barriers that make people feel excluded from visiting or working in museums.





“Museums are a public service. Yet large parts of society feel museums are not for them,” Brown said.





“The workforce of a public service must reflect its public in all ways, and I would work to remove the barriers to this.”





Terwey is head of heritage services and consultancy at the National Trust for Scotland. His priorities include sustainability in the face of environmental, social and financial challenges, diversifying the sector across all levels, and bringing people closer to collections through participation and collaboration.





“Last year's debate on the International Council of Museum’s attempt to propose a definition for museums is a reminder that the sector contains multitudes and that there is nothing stable or settled about the idea of the museum in the 21st century,” Terwey said.





“In this context we need to be nimble, thoughtful and focus on ensuring our collections are well cared-for and well used.”





The incoming board members will serve a three-year term beginning on 1 April 2020.







