We are postponing our Edinburgh conference this year



After careful consideration, we have decided to postpone our Museums Association (MA) Conference & Exhibition in Edinburgh this year and move the event to a virtual format that will be free to all our members.







This has been an extremely difficult decision but one we felt had to be taken in light of the ongoing Covid-19 health emergency, the continuation of lockdown and social distancing restrictions, and the economic uncertainty facing our sector.







We will be returning to Edinburgh in two years’ time after going ahead with our planned conference in Liverpool on 7-9 November 2021.







Although we are sad that we can't hold a physical event this year, we are excited about the possibilities that come with staging a virtual conference.







Running through the week beginning 2 November, the event will have a variety of exciting formats, inspiring speakers and practical content to help museums navigate these extraordinary times - and there will still be plenty of opportunities for fun, with virtual networking and evening get-togethers.







The conference will be free to all individual and commercial MA members, and everyone working at an institutional member organisation. We anticipate that the digital format will give this year's conference a much wider reach and engagement, making it more inclusive and accessible than ever to all our members. More details will be announced soon - watch this space!







For those of you who have already booked a place at Edinburgh 2020, we will shortly be in touch to offer you one of three options:







A full refund

A transfer of your booking to Liverpool 2021

A donation of your fee to the MA Benevolent Fund for members in financial distress.







If you are one of the many hundreds who proposed a session at conference this year, you'll also hear from us soon.









This is part of a raft of changes we are making to our offer to members this year in response to the Covid-19 crisis.



