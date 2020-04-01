As the sector readjusts to the reality of social distancing, you may be working from home and less able to access support in your career, or you may be using this time to think about your next steps and the future. Whatever your situation, we’re ready to help.





We are offering one-to-one career conversations to help you reflect, explore and test ideas about your professional development needs and wider career aspirations.





You can book a one-to-one appointment for a career conversation with Tamsin Russell, our workforce development officer at the Museums Association (MA), who has worked in the sector for nearly 20 years.





Tamsin is available to guide you through different career routes, signpost options, and answer any questions about the MA's professional development programmes or opportunities further afield.





One-hour sessions are available to individual members every weekday in April between 11:30-12:30, and can be booked on a first come, first served basis.





If you are interested in booking a career conversation, please contact tamsin@museumsassociation.org, with your preferred date and we will arrange the next steps.



