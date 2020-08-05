PCS Union says more than 200 jobs are at risk in Tate’s commercial subsidiary



The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) Union says that more than 200 jobs are at risk of redundancy in a restructure that is aiming to save £1m this financial year.





PCS says more than 100 of its members could strike from 17 August unless Tate’s management pledges to protect jobs. The union’s recent ballot on strike action resulted in an 88% yes vote.





The restructure is planned for Tate Enterprises, a subsidiary which manages the gallery group’s retail, catering and publishing operations. PCS says that the vast majority of its members at Tate are on part-time or casual contracts.





Tate Enterprises is currently carrying out a collective consultation, which concludes on 6 August. A statement from Tate Enterprises' directors issued in July said Tate had allocated £5m from its reserves to support the business. The directors also said they could not comment on the specifics of the issue while the consultation was ongoing.





PCS said job cuts would be “unnecessary and damaging”, hindering Tate’s ability to provide a unique cultural service.





The union says that £7m of the UK government’s £1.57m support package for the arts has been “earmarked for Tate”, and has called on Tate to use some of this money to protect jobs. Tate said it was aware it would receive money from the fund but that the amount had not been determined.





The PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “This is a fantastic result and shows the determination of our members to see jobs saved at the Tate.





“Tate management need to recognise the strength of feeling amongst staff who face the prospect of unemployment.





“It cannot be right that the Tate receives millions of pounds in support, only to try to cut more than 200 jobs.





“The union will support members all the way to get a just settlement, no matter how long it takes.”





The statement from Tate Enterprises directors Hamish Anderson and Carmel Allen said: “Tate is almost unique in choosing to run its catering and retail activities through a commercial subsidiary, Tate Enterprises Ltd: most museums outsource these activities to other companies.





“New regulations and social distancing guidelines will impact the ability to operate retail and catering outlets in the same way as before and there will be an inevitable drop in visitors in the coming months. We in Tate Enterprises Ltd are therefore having to make the difficult decisions that many businesses in the hospitality and retail sectors now face and have begun a collective consultation to restructure the business.





"Tate has already allocated £5m from its reserves to support the business throughout lockdown, and this financial year, which has enabled us to top up salaries to 100% and retain staff during this difficult period.





“In order to reduce losses once the galleries reopen, and to resize in line with expected demand in the longer term, we have entered a period of collective consultation with our staff. We are working hard to retain as many of these staff as possible and have modelled as optimistically as we can with a view to ensuring the long-term future of the business.



“This consultation is across all areas of Tate Enterprises Ltd and affects all levels of staff. Our aim is to be as supportive to our colleagues as possible in the circumstances.





“As the period of collective consultation is ongoing, we cannot give any specifics as we don’t yet know the outcomes.



“The government funding, recently announced, is welcome news for the museum sector but we do not expect any of these funds to be allocated to Tate Enterprises Ltd, particularly in light of support already received.”





