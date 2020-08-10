

“It is clear many people have been adversely impacted by racism, homophobia and other forms of discrimination within the museum, and we apologise unreservedly,” said the institution’s chair and interim chief executive Pauline Rafferty. “We are taking immediate and decisive action to build an anti-racist and anti-discriminatory workplace.”

Rafferty said that Khan had "the personal and professional experience to lead the organisation through the necessary changes that are now underway".

The report recommends that the government should endeavour to appoint a new director from a BIPOC community and ensure that the board of trustees always has at least one black person, one indigenous person, and one member of the LGBTQ+ community, as well as members of other equity groups protected by Canadian law.





The museum’s board has accepted Harris’ five recommendations that relate to it. These include requiring the museum’s new diversity and inclusion committee to include at least one black person, one indigenous person, and one person identifying as LGBTQ+. The recommendations also mean trustees will undergo anti-racist and anti-oppression education, and set goals for the chief executive to promote a culture of equity.





In addition, the museum’s board and leadership will carry out other actions including reviewing the museum's five-year strategic plan to prioritise diversity and inclusion, and launching mandatory sexual harassment training for all managers, staff and volunteers.





Julie Jai, the trustee who leads the diversity and inclusion committee, said: "We have an opportunity to transform the museum into a workplace that practices anti-racism and rejects all forms of oppression, including sexism, heterosexism, homophobia and transphobia. With sustained effort, the museum will emerge much stronger for it.”





Following this report investigating immediate concerns raised by current and former employees, Harris will now carry out a more comprehensive review to provide a framework for long-term action.





Khan's initial focus will be on ensuring the CMHR fully reflects human rights values. "I am committed to leading the hard work ahead that will ensure the museum is a diverse and welcoming workplace for all its employees," said the new director. "The CMHR has great potential to become a strong and effective national voice for human rights education and action".





Her previous work in human rights includes almost a decade as executive director and senior counsel of the Manitoba Human Rights Commission, which involved educating the public about human rights and promoting systemic change.





The article was updated to include news of Isha Khan's appointment.





