A series of online events will include discussions, tours and workshops





The People’s History Museum (PHM) has announced a series of online events exploring migration.Migration is the Manchester museum’s headline theme this year and the programme includes discussions, storytelling, tours and workshops.“As a result of the current situation, we’ve been working on new ways to explore the theme of migration, which feels more important and relevant than ever,” said Zofia Kufeldt, the programme officer at PHM. “These events are invitations for people to come together, discuss ideas and share experiences, as we would do if the museum was open.”Events include a discussion called Have Your Say: Imagine that is part of Refugee Week, a UK-wide festival taking place this week that celebrates the contributions, creativity and resilience of refugees.There will also be a virtual tour through PHM’s galleries and collections during Refugee Week. This has been inspired by the festival’s idea of eight Simple Acts, which are things that can be done to stand with refugees and make new community connections.Later in the month Kufeldt will chat to the founders of Heart & Parcel, Clare Courtney and Karolina Koscien. The organisation brings people together using food as a basis for developing English language skills.And The Fabric of Protest, also taking place later this month, is a workshop led by artist Helen Mather. This will explore the story of Jayaben Desai, a central figure in a 1970s strike at the Grunwick film processing factory, in which a group of women originally from South Asia fought against low pay and their lack of rights.