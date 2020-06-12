Culture ministers warned Covid-19 has magnified inequalities for disabled people working in creative industries







The letter warns that the pandemic has magnified inequalities for disabled people working in the creative industries and that many are facing long-term shielding, loss of income and invisibility in wider society. It calls on government to extend the Self Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS) beyond August, to prioritise involvement of disabled people in cultural policy, and to ensure that the renewal and recovery of the cultural sector is more inclusive and offers greater access and representation.





The letter said: “The pandemic impacts on livelihoods, health, social care and creativity are all frighteningly magnified for disabled people. Worse, most disabled people operating in the creative industries are self-employed and deeply concerned about their future as a consequence of SEISS ending in August.





“Disabled cultural leaders call on the government and the sector to ensure the progress we have collectively made does not falter in this moment of crisis,” the letter continued. “Disabled artists, employees and audiences must be prioritised and celebrated in both cultural policy and delivery.”





The letter was organised by UK Disability Arts #WeShallNotBeRemoved, an alliance set up by and for disabled people working across the UK’s creative industries. It was sent to Oliver Dowden, secretary of state for digital, culture, media and sport in England; Fiona Hyslop, cabinet secretary for culture, tourism and external affairs at the Scottish Government; Dafydd Ellis-Thomas, deputy minister for culture, sport and tourism at the Welsh government; Deirdre Hargey, Northern Irish minister for communities; and Jo Stevens, the shadow secretary for culture, media and sport in England.





Signatories to the letter involved in museums and galleries include Tony Heaton and David Hevey, Shape Arts; Melanie Sharpe, CEO, Stagetext; Becki Morris, director, Disability Collaborative Network CIC; Stephanie Fuller, director, Ditchling Museum of Art + Craft; and Will Sadler, development director, Beacon Films.

