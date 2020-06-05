Ellen McAdam retires from Birmingham Museums Trust
Rebecca Atkinson, 04.06.2020
Recruitment is underway for a chief executive officer to lead the trust
Ellen McAdam will retire as director of Birmingham Museums Trust this month after nearly seven years in the post.
She had been due to step down in October, but this has been advanced so she can care for a family member. McAdam joined the trust in autumn 2013, taking over from Ann Sumner. The previous year, Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery merged with Thinktank science museum and several historic buildings, including Aston Hall and Weoley Castle, to form an independent trust.
During her time in Birmingham, McAdam has overseen a number of major projects, including the under-8s interactive gallery MiniBrum at Thinktank and the award-winning Collecting Birmingham project.
“Leading one of the UK’s greatest regional museum services has been a unique and challenging experience,” McAdam says. “I would like to thank the team for their magnificent work and support over the last six plus years and I wish all at Birmingham Museums Trust the best for the future.”
Niels de Vos, the chair of the museums trust, said it was seeking a chief executive to “lead the development of a post Covid-19 vision and transform this already award-winning museums service into a modern, globally relevant visitor experience in the heart of Birmingham”.
McAdam joined the trust from Glasgow Life, where she had worked for 12 years in several roles including head of museums and collections.
Ellen will be sorely missed.