Make Covid History is highlighting objects museums have collected to document life during the pandemic.An initial site already includes photographs of some objects. These include rainbow banners from Italy saying “andrà tutto bene” (everything will be alright), children’s creative responses, and home-made face masks.

Some of the objects featured will be donated to the House of European History in the coming months.





The museum, which is a European Parliament project, says contributions can be photos or videos accompanied by a brief explanation and background story. The text will eventually be translated and displayed on the exhibition page in 24 European languages.





The House of European History is also asking institutions to complete a survey to gather information on approaches to collection.





Introducing the initiative, the museum said: “We believe museums are needed now to do what they do best: document and exhibit our stories, all the while reminding us of the hard times we have already overcome and of the solidarity and humanity that always made everything more bearable.”







