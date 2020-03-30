The list of postponements and cancellations continues to grow



A statement from Glasgow International said: “A decision like this was unimaginable only weeks ago. Making it now, although difficult, we believe gives us the best chance of protecting what makes Glasgow International unique, in the long term. Glasgow International provides a critical moment for the city’s artists, arts organisations, galleries and audiences to come together with artists, curators, galleries and audiences from all over the world.”





Many cultural events involving museums and galleries have been already cancelled or postponed because of the coronavirus outbreakThe latest to be rescheduled is the London Borough of Culture in Brent, which is being rescheduled to later in the year. Some of Brent’s events, including the Kilburn High Street Party, are moving to 2021.Because of the impact on Brent’s plans, Lewisham’s year as London Borough of Culture will move to 2022. Croydon will remain London Borough of Culture for 2023.Justine Simons, the deputy mayor for culture and creative industries, said: “It’s important that we all follow the government’s instructions to stay at home unless it is essential to leave. But we do not want Londoners to miss out on the amazing creative programmes that Brent, Lewisham and Croydon have planned, so that is why we have rescheduled our plans. We will work closely with artists, the boroughs and all those involved to ensure they are supported during these challenging times.”Another large-scale event that has been postponed is Glasgow International Festival of Visual Art 2020, which was due to take place on 24 April-10 May. Its partners include Glasgow Life, which runs museums and galleries in the city. The aim is to run the event next year.