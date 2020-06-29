Museum is gathering objects and experiences reflecting life during the pandemic



The Museum of London has unveiled the results of an initiative looking at how the Muslim community experienced Ramadan during lockdown.







This is part of the museum’s wider Collecting Covid project, which aims to gather together objects and first-hand experiences that reflect Londoners’ lives during the pandemic.







This year’s Ramadan (23 April to 23 May) happened at a time when social-distancing restrictions meant the closure of mosques, with communities unable to celebrate the festival in the usual way.





“Some of the key parts of Ramadan, such as spending time with family and friends and visiting the mosque, have not been able to take place this year or had to be adapted to virtual or socially distant means,” said Aisling Serrant, the community engagement manager at the Museum of London Docklands, who is leading on the family strand of the project.





“It was important to capture the experiences of families at this time as it was an unprecedented experience for the many Muslims living in London. We are in the process of collecting a range of items ranging from photographs, film and audio recordings and physical objects to tell the stories of these families.”







Activities included collecting an audio recording of the public calls for prayers at the Musallaa an-Noor mosque in Hackney, documenting the experiences of young Muslims in west London and working with seven groups of families or households from various boroughs.



