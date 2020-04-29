Findings will help organisations advocate during Covid-19 pandemic



Innovation foundation Nesta is undertaking a UK-wide survey into culture, health and wellbeing work during the Covid-19 crisis on behalf of organisations from the four nations.









Anyone involved in the management or delivery of culture, health and wellbeing projects and services is invited to share information about the aims of their work and operational information including how the work is funded.







"The last few weeks has seen an outpouring of work directly addressing health and wellbeing," says Victoria Hume, the director of the Culture, Health & Wellbeing Alliance.







"The link between health, wellbeing, culture and creativity has never been so clear, and yet creative professionals and the cultural sector are facing an existential threat."







The deadline for the survey is 9am on 11 May, and the results will be published by the end of the month.







It takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete, and all answers are anonymous.





The Culture, Health and Wellbeing Alliance says the information will “help us get a picture of the balance of provision and funding around the country, and it will help us advocate for your needs in the context of Covid-19”.







Respondents in England can also fill in the alliance’s separate survey on representation and diversity.









The project is a partnership between: the Culture, Health and Wellbeing Alliance; Arts Culture Health and Wellbeing Scotland; the Wales Arts, Health & Wellbeing Network; and ArtsCare in Northern Ireland.