Public invited to solve clues while exploring museums' social media posts







The competition was launched on the Art Fund’s Instagram page last week with a post explaining how to play and the first clue: “Art Find Clue 1: Wellcome to your first clue (hint hint). Collect the next one from a proud plumaged friend @wellcomecollection.”





From there, players were taken to three further museum Instagram accounts where they had to scroll through backdated posts to find the answer and the next clue.

The competition was created by creative agency Ralph and aims to connect people to new museums while they’re unable to visit in person due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.







Everyone who gets to the end of the treasure hunt has the chance to win a bag of items from the gift shops of the participating museums. More than 100 people have taken part in the competition.







A spokeswoman for the Art Fund said: “Instagram is a key channel to engage with our 159,000 members - and a wider audience - who want to explore culture. We’ve seen continued and steady growth on the platform, and during lockdown engagement has doubled.”





The initiative follows a survey carried out by the charity which found that 86% of museums and galleries had increased their online presence or created new digital content during the Covid-19 pandemic.





