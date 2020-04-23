Ian Russell to replace Bruce Minto





Russell, a former executive director of Scottish Power, will replace Bruce Minto, who has held the position for the past eight years, on 1 August. The appointment was made by Fiona Hyslop, the cabinet secretary for the Economy, Fair Work and Culture.





Russell has been an NMS trustee since October 2018. He is also the chair of the Scottish Futures Trust, the Infrastructure Commission for Scotland, and two investment trusts. He received a CBE in the 2006 New Year Honours List for services to young people and volunteering.





Chris Breward, who became the director of NMS this month, said: “Ian has served on the board for the past two years and this continuity will be invaluable to me as I settle in to my own new role in the organisation.







"I look forward to working with him as we build on NMS’s track-record of success and embrace exciting new opportunities ahead, exploring new ways of opening up our collections and making them ever more accessible to diverse audiences both nationally and internationally.”





NMS runs four museums: National Museum of Scotland, National Museum of Flight, National Museum of Rural Life and the National War Museum. It also has a Collection Centre in Edinburgh.

Ian Russell is to become the new chair of National Museums Scotland (NMS), it was announced this week.