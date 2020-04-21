Historic England also announces £2m for small organisations

Arts Council England (ACE) has launched the third and final strand of its Emergency Response Package of funding during the Covid-19 pandemic.



National Portfolio Organisations and Creative People and Places consortia are eligible to apply to the £90m emergency funding stream, which will open from 12 to 19 May.







The funding is part of a £160m package the arts council has made available to the culture sector in England during the crisis, which also included £20m for creative practitioners and freelancers and £50m for cultural organisations outside its national portfolio.



There is no upper limit for applications, but organisations should only apply for the minimum they need to survive until 30 September 2020.







"This fund is not about portfolio building," says Darren Henley, the arts council's chief executive. "It’s in essence an intervention fund – a pot of last resort, designed only to buy time. Ideally, we would not have to use all of the allocated £90m for this emergency period, because we anticipate that bigger investments will be necessary later to help the sector reopen.







"We will therefore scrutinise large requests very closely to ensure they are based on real need. But ultimately, we’re trusting everyone to be unselfish, and to act individually in the best interests of the whole."





Full guidance and FAQs are available on



Meanwhile, Historic England has launched a £2m emergency fund to help tackle the impact of Covid-19 on small heritage organisations. Full guidance and FAQs are available on ACE’s website Meanwhile, Historic England has launched a £2m emergency fund to help tackle the impact of Covid-19 on small heritage organisations.





The fund has been launched in response to a survey that revealed the serious impact of the pandemic on small heritage organisations with 10 or fewer employers. It aims to help such organisations to survive the immediate challenges posed by the pandemic and prepare for recovery.





The fund sits alongside support already announced by the government and bodies such as the National Lottery Heritage Fund. Organisations, self-employed contractors, third-sector organisations and voluntary groups that have been severely affected by the impact of Coronavirus can apply for the fund if they need additional short-term emergency financial support to ensure their survival.





“We know that coronavirus has hit everyone hard, including the heritage sector, and that there are many individuals and organisations that are really struggling for survival at the moment,” says Duncan Wilson, the chief executive of Historic England.





“The safeguarding of their livelihoods will also determine the survival of our most precious heritage. Many of the skills that are needed to protect our heritage are already in desperately short supply and if these skilled specialists go out of business during this difficult time, the hard truth is that some of our heritage will be lost forever.”





Grants of up to £25,000 are available to address financial difficulties arising from coronavirus, and grants of £50,000 are available for projects and activities that reduce risks to heritage by providing information, resources and skills.





Existing Historic England grant recipients should get in contact with their individual project contacts to discuss what flexibility they might require at this time. Heritage England will also consider funding projects and activities that respond to the current crisis and contribute to recovery in the heritage sector.





The deadline for new applications is midnight on 3 May and the funding for successful applications will be awarded from mid-May. Full guidance is available on Historic England's website







