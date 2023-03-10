Two MA-funded projects shortlisted for M+H Awards

Two projects supported by Museums Association (MA) funding have made the shortlist for this year’s Museums + Heritage Awards.

Tullie House is among six museums nominated for Sustainable Project of the Year for its exhibition Once Upon a Planet, which was supported by the MA’s Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund.

The exhibition uses Tullie House’s natural science collections to explore the impact of climate change on animals, plants and habitats, using creativity and science to make an exciting, fun and hopeful exhibition for families and young people.

Meanwhile the University of Bristol Theatre Collection, Bristol Old Vic and Zubr Curio’s Making a Scene project is among five nominees for Best Use of Digital. The project was funded by the MA’s Digital Innovation and Engagement Fund and enables children and young people to engage in playful and creative explorations of behind-the-scenes theatre activities.

In total, 92 organisations or individuals have been nominated across 18 categories. The winners will be announced at a live ceremony on Wednesday 10 May.

Other nominees include Erewash Museum, which is shortlisted for Community Engagement Project of the Year for its Christmas Toy Bank. The museum is currently threatened with cuts to its council funding.

Meanwhile Historic Royal Palaces and the University of Leicester’s Permissible Beauty is among the nominees for Temporary Touring Exhibition of the Year, while the National Trust’s Children’s Country House at Sudbury is among the nominees for Permanent Exhibition of the Year.