Warning over website selling ‘fake’ museum tickets

An international travel website is allegedly selling fraudulent discount tickets to a number of museums in the UK.

The Museum of Water and Steam in London recently raised the issue after several visitors recently arrived with tickets purchased from India-based company Thrillophilia.

The company’s website offers discounted experiences for travellers, including destinations, tours and activities, at locations across the world.

Emma Canterbury, engagement coordinator at the Museum of Water and Steam, said the institution had never heard of the website, and received no notification of the booking or financial reimbursement for the tickets sold.

She said: “As the tickets were fake, they aren't valid at the museum. We're advising any visitor who comes with a Thrillophilia booking to seek a refund from them. However, as it's not the visitors’ fault that they've unknowing brought invalid tickets, we're welcoming them to the museum on a complementary day ticket.”

Canterbury said that after contacting Thrillophilia, the company has removed the option to purchase tickets from the museum’s listing but has not yet deleted the listing itself.

She said: “After many fruitless emails to the Thrillophilia customer service team, I am working to have the museum removed from the website. We are now listed on the website without the option to purchase tickets, but I am pushing further to have the museum completely removed as we do not want to be associated with a company who fraudulently sell tickets to other organisations.”

Since posting a warning on the Group for Education in Museums jiscmail, Canterbury says she has been contacted by a number of museums that found themselves listed on the site.

Canterbury said: “At a time when we're still recovering from the pandemic and are facing the cost-of-living crisis, websites selling fake tickets is an added challenge we don't need.”

Buckingham Palace, Hampton Court Palace, the Tower of London, Stonehenge and the Beatles Museum in Liverpool are among the sites currently listed.

Thrillophilia did not respond to a request for comment.