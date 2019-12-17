Morgan to retain cabinet position after being granted a peerage

Nicky Morgan is to remain culture secretary despite not running in last week’s general election, which saw the Conservative government returned with an 80-seat majority.Morgan has been granted a lifetime peerage in the House of Lords by prime minister Boris Johnson, enabling her to retain her cabinet position heading up the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.Morgan tweeted: “Well it turns out that leaving the cabinet is harder than leaving the EU! Am delighted to continue as DCMS secretary of state as the PM focuses on delivering our mandate in the vital first weeks of this new government.”However, Morgan’s stewardship of the department could be shortlived; according to media reports, Downing Street has hinted that her appointment may be temporary pending a larger reshuffle early in the new year.Morgan has been culture secretary since July 2019, when she replaced Jeremy Wright to become the eighth occupant of the role since 2010.