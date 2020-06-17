Recording of a panel discussion on the impact of Covid-19 on the museum workforce



Coronavirus Conversations: Future of Our Workforce is part of a series of webinars the Museums Association (MA) is running for its members in response to the Covid-19 crisis.





In this Zoom Webinar, Sharon Heal, director of the Museums Association, discusses the impact of Covid-19 on the workforce in a panel discussion with: Sara Wajid, head of engagement at the Museum of London; Heledd Fychan, head of policy and public affairs at Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales; and Lucy Moore, from Fair Museums Jobs and project curator at Leeds Museums & Galleries.













