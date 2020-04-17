Nelson to leave role as arts council’s director of arts technology and innovation





Nelson will take up the role in September. She joined the arts council in February 2019 as director of arts technology and innovation, which was a new role supporting the cultural sector adopt new technology, overseeing programmes such as CreativeXR and the Digital Culture Survey.











Nelson previously worked for eight years at University College London, most recently as director of museums and cultural programmes. She co-authored the 2018 Culture is Digital policy paper for the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.





“Tonya has been appointed against a very strong field,” says Laura Dyer, the deputy chief executive of ACE. “She brings with her a depth and range of experience that will be hugely valuable as we implement our new strategy, Let’s Create





“She will be working with a strong legacy built by Joyce Wilson and the London team and I look forward to working with her to realise the ambitions of a truly inclusive creative country.”





Nelson added: “Having left the United States to start my career in the arts in London because of its rich and diverse cultural sector, I am honoured and excited to take up the role of London area director.







"I am committed to supporting London’s artists and cultural organisations through the current crisis, and look forward to seeing a future where they can thrive once again.”





