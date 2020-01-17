Organisation says it is removing barriers that stop museums from applying

Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) has introduced three changes to its grants programmes to remove the barriers that were preventing some organisations from applying for funding.







MGS has removed the 25% match funding requirement from the Museums Development Fund and the Festivals Fund.







This means that museums will be able to request 100% funding from any MGS grant streams going forward. Match funding will still be welcomed wherever possible and organisations applying to the Museums Development Fund will be required to lay out their reasons for requesting 100% funding.







In addition, the upper limit available for the Small Project Fund has been increased from £5,000 to £10,000 in order to reflect the inflation of project costs and the name of the Purchase Fund has been changed to the Equipment Fund to better outline the purpose of the funding stream.







MGS also announced the latest grants from the Museums Development Fund. Nine institutions shared £300,000 worth of grants, including the David Livingstone Birthplace, which was awarded £39,000 for a project to build connections between the organisations that hold collections relating to Livingstone in Malawi, Zambia and Botswana, and Dundee Transport Museum, which received £37,600 to create a museum development officer post.





Meanwhile the Army Museums Ogilby Trust has launched its 2020 Project Grants Programme, with up to £5,000 available.







The funding is open to regimental and corps museums that are members of the Army Museums Network, and supports projects that benefit collections, displays, governance, research and access. The deadline for applications is 14 February.



