Kath Davies joins from Arts Council of Wales

Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales (NMW) has appointed Kath Davies as the new director of collections and research.







She joins as the organisation embarks on developing a 10-year strategy.

Davies was previously director of investment and funding services at Arts Council of Wales, where her responsibilities included grant funding programmes; Arts Portfolio Wales; research and evaluation; information services and capital.







She led the development of the Wales Millennium Centre in Cardiff, the Riverfront in Newport and the Theatr Mwldan in Abertifi and Galeri, Caernarfon. Davies also delivered the Resilience Programme, which focused on improving the sustainability of arts organisations across Wales.

Originally from Ystradgynlais in the Swansea Valley, Davies graduated from Aberystwyth University with a degree in history and Welsh history. She began in the museums sector following a year-long apprenticeship with NMW, then took up a post with Isle of Anglesey County Council as research and museums officer.







Davies was involved in the establishment of Oriel Ynys Môn in Llangefni, and was responsible for the exhibitions programme. She has an MA in museum studies and a diploma from the Museums Association in social history curatorship. She has worked in the arts sector in Wales for more than 20 years.

David Anderson, the director general of NMW, said: “I am delighted that Kath is joining Amgueddfa Cymru and I know that we will benefit from her wide experience and enthusiasm for the museum and galleries sector.







"It is an exciting time as we embark upon our new 10-year strategic plan, which will be developed over the course of the next year. Wales’ national collections and our research activity are core to our work, enabling us to deliver for the people of Wales and beyond.







"We look forward to working with Kath to further develop Amgueddfa Cymru’s collection for future generations.”

Davies added: “It’s a real privilege to join the team at Amgueddfa Cymru at this exciting point in its history. I look forward to working with colleagues across Wales to develop and implement a bold and ambitious strategic plan.







"The museum’s rich and diverse collections belong to everyone in Wales and I’m passionate about making sure that as many people as possible can enjoy and use them to tell their own stories.”





In her new post, Davies is responsible for the departments of art, history and archaeology, natural sciences and collections services, overseeing a team of 120 staff who care for five million objects spread across eight sites.