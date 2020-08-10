Cathy Pütz starts as museum opens its doors again

Cathy Pütz comes from her role as Head of Touring Exhibitions (UK and International) at the Victoria and Albert Museum where she was for 6 years.







She has previously held positions as Head of Exhibitions at the National Gallery, London, Head of Exhibitions at the Royal Institute of British Architects, Head of Exhibition Co-ordination at Tate Britain, and she was the Courtauld Gallery’s first Registrar.

Cathy Pütz, director of the Brunel Museum, said: “It’s an honour to be taking the reins of the Brunel Museum at such an important moment in its history.







"The site tells a compelling story about the ingenuity of the Brunels and, through the museum, their legacy has the power to inspire future engineers to create the world of tomorrow. I want to work with our community and our visitors to ensure the museum fulfils its potential now and in the years to come.”





