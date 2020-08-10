New director joins London’s Brunel Museum
Eleanor Mills, 10.08.2020
Cathy Pütz starts as museum opens its doors again
Cathy Pütz comes from her role as Head of Touring Exhibitions (UK and International) at the Victoria and Albert Museum where she was for 6 years.
She has previously held positions as Head of Exhibitions at the National Gallery, London, Head of Exhibitions at the Royal Institute of British Architects, Head of Exhibition Co-ordination at Tate Britain, and she was the Courtauld Gallery’s first Registrar.
Pütz starts as the Brunel Museum draws up plans for its future expansion, having received development funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund (NLHF). The development will include the conservation of the Grade II listed building, improving visitor facilities and providing a conditioned exhibition environment for the museum’s recently-acquired Thames Tunnel design watercolours by Marc Brunel.
The museum is currently running a community consultation on its plans, to which views can be submitted.
The museum was able to survive the UK lockdown and plan for its reopening thanks to emergency funding from the NLHF, Historic England and Southwark Council. It has also received financial support via its ongoing Covid-19 Crisis Appeal.
As well as opening to visitors, the museum will run a series of family and community events, and has already fired up the Midnight Apothecary, an outdoor pop-up cocktail bar using botanicals grown in the venue’s rooftop garden.
Cathy Pütz, director of the Brunel Museum, said: “It’s an honour to be taking the reins of the Brunel Museum at such an important moment in its history.
"The site tells a compelling story about the ingenuity of the Brunels and, through the museum, their legacy has the power to inspire future engineers to create the world of tomorrow. I want to work with our community and our visitors to ensure the museum fulfils its potential now and in the years to come.”
