Museums Journal is looking for practical examples of how museums have approached digital access

Case studies should be approximately 600 words long and seek to address the following questions:







What digital access to exhibitions and galleries have you developed? How have these been created? And why – what are the benefits to audiences and museums?

What have been the biggest challenges?

What advice would you give to other museums looking to develop online exhibitions and virtual tours?



We will publish case studies in Museums Journal online and in future print copies of the magazine. We will remain open to submissions until further notice – please contact Rebecca Atkinson if you have any questions.





