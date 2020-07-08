Share your case studies of creating online exhibitions and virtual tours
Rebecca Atkinson, 08.07.2020
Museums Journal is looking for practical examples of how museums have approached digital access
Online exhibitions and virtual tours have taken over during the Covid-19 pandemic, and are likely to remain a key way museums provide access to audiences who are unable to visit in person.
Sharing good and new practice is an important part of Museums Journal, and we are looking to publish case studies from museums and other heritage bodies that share how they have created innovative, popular and accessible online exhibitions and virtual tours.
Please include your name, job title and organisation (if applicable) in your case study and any additional information such as budgets, external contractors etc.
Please email your responses to the above questions along with a photograph to accompany your case study to rebecca.atkinson@musuemsassociation.org
Case studies should be approximately 600 words long and seek to address the following questions:
- What digital access to exhibitions and galleries have you developed? How have these been created? And why – what are the benefits to audiences and museums?
- What have been the biggest challenges?
- What advice would you give to other museums looking to develop online exhibitions and virtual tours?
We will publish case studies in Museums Journal online and in future print copies of the magazine. We will remain open to submissions until further notice – please contact Rebecca Atkinson if you have any questions.
