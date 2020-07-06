The group will reimagine a museum where all voices are heard



Royal Museums Greenwich’s (RMG) Youth Collective is curating the organisation’s first youth online takeover on 17 July.







The group, comprised of young people aged 16-24 from the London borough of Greenwich, will take charge of the museum's digital platforms, using the website, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.







They have been meeting regularly to co-produce the event, which will respond to the museum’s themes of identity, habitability and inequality. The collective have set themselves the task of reimagining a museum where all voices are heard and where history is reinterpreted to account for the untold narratives.







They will use the hashtags #reimaginingmaritime and #younggreenwich. RMG incorporates the National Maritime Museum, the Royal Observatory Greenwich, the 17th-century Queen’s House and Cutty Sark.



