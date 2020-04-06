Philip Long moves to trust as chief executive





The founding director of the V&A Dundee, Philip Long, will move to the National Trust for Scotland as its chief executive this summer to replace the current chief executive Simon Skinner, who retires in July.Long joined the V&A Dundee in 2011 and led the development of Scotland’s first design museum from its early planning to opening the museum in September 2018.Before his role at V&A Dundee, Long was senior curator at the National Galleries of Scotland. During his time there he developed his academic interest in historic and contemporary Scottish and wider British art and design, on which he curated many exhibitions and has written on widely.Long is an honorary professor of the University of Dundee, an honorary research fellow of St Andrews University, a member of the British Council’s Arts and Creative Economy Committee, and a board member of Creative Scotland. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Edinburgh and in 2019 was the recipient of a unique award for Transforming Scotland from the Institute of Directors.He received an OBE in the New Year’s Honours List in 2020 for services to culture and heritage. V&A Dundee will begin recruitment for its new director immediately, led by the chair of the board Tim Allan.Mark Jones, chairman of the National Trust for Scotland said: “We are delighted that Philip Long has agreed to become the charity’s Chief Executive. His background in Scottish art and design is impeccable and his proven leadership skills, with which he led the V&A Dundee project to an acclaimed conclusion, will be a considerable asset to us as we face the challenges of the future.”“Leading the team which opened V&A Dundee has been a real privilege. Scotland’s design museum has a remarkable, passionate team driving it forward and I wish them all the very best for V&A Dundee’s continued success and for the vital role it is playing in that city and nationally.”