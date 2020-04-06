Supporting independent museums is key aim

All MGS's existing funding programmes are suspended until further notice to allow flexibility to respond to the current situation.





The Scottish Government has given Museums Galleries Scotland (MGS) £700,000 to create an Urgent Response Fund to support museums and galleries affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.MGS will provide £400,000 to support accredited independent museums who care for recognised collections and £300,000 for non-recognised collections. Grants will cover core costs and will not be tied to project outcomes.The Scottish Government has also provided £55,000 to create a Digital Resilience Fund. This is open to all museums to buy equipment to enable home working and digital access to museum collections and activity. MGS hopes the fund will benefit the sector’s digital infrastructure beyond the current crisis.“The unprecedented situation caused by Covid-19 has far-reaching implications for Scotland’s museums and galleries,” said Lucy Casot, the CEO of MGS. “The timing is hitting particularly hard as the Easter season is a major and vital income generator for many and the funding from the Scottish Government will be a welcome lifeline to those who need it at this time.”The two new funds are part of a raft of measures in the first stage of MGS’s three-phased approach of Emergency, Recovery and Resilience to support the sector in 2020-21. Future phases will support the wider sector to recover and build resilience and further details will be released soon.