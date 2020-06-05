Project with people from Caribbean and African diasporas is part of the museum’s wider decolonisation work

Horniman Museum and Gardens in London has launched a community action research project with people from Caribbean and African diasporas to investigate and respond to objects in its collections.It is looking for six researchers who are interested in finding out more about the Horniman’s African and Caribbean collections and responding to them in some way, sharing their responses digitally. The Horniman will provide training and support to researchers, and there is a £350 honorarium in recognition of each community action researcher’s work and to cover expenses.The museum has clarified on social media that those take part will not be expected to work more than 32 hours, making this fee equal to the London Living Wage.The project, which is being funded through Arts Council England's Designation Development Fund, will run alongside Rethinking Relationships and Building Trust Around African Collections, a project that is developing new practice around the Kenyan and Nigerian collections at the Horniman and a number of other museums in England.Johanna Zetterstrom-Sharp, the Horniman Museum's deputy keeper of anthropology, says: “The projects are part of the museum’s wider decolonising work, which also includes developing updated interpretation for gallery displays about the creation of the museum and founding collection, placing this in its late-Victorian colonial context, and updating online information about the history of the Horniman.”The digital responses created by the researchers will become part of the Horniman’s permanent collections archive, linked to the digital records of the objects and available to future curators and researchers.The work may also lead to improved documentation or display, but it will be led by the researchers including their recommendations for future action.Although the Horniman has previously developed community-led work with open-ended outputs, Zetterstrom-Sharpsays this project takes this in a new direction in that it seeks to “specifically challenge ingrained research processes and specialisms that inform the knowledge held by the museum”.She adds: “Through this it seeks to understand how research can better serve the communities whose cultural heritage is represented in the collections – how it can be more useful, what questions need answering, and who is best placed to do it.”The Horniman hopes that the project will give researchers an opportunity to engage with the collections and the museum, and follow lines of enquiry that interest them."It is important to the project that we create a space that is open, responsive and transparent for this to be successful," says JC Niala, the Horniman's African collections researcher.