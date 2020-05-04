Institution will use paintings from its art collection to support wellbeing during lockdown

The Stirling Smith has created a series of online mindfulness sessions using paintings from its art collection.





The art gallery and museum in Stirling, central Scotland, has developed the initiative in collaboration with a local mindfulness business, Tranceform Therapies.







The sessions, which start on 13 May, will take place every second Wednesday via Facebook Live, looking at a different painting each time. The first session will focus on A Spring Idyll by the Scottish artist Thomas Bromley Blacklock. The sessions are free to attend and will last 30-45 minutes.







“We are committed to enhancing health and wellbeing through engagement with our collection and had been planning on creating mindfulness sessions in our galleries this summer,” said Nicola Wilson, the collections manager at the Stirling Smith.







“Our exhibitions officer has been attending online mindfulness sessions with Louise Cullen from Tranceform Therapies during lockdown and simply asked if she’d be interested in working with us and our collection to bring these sessions online.”





Cullen is a mindfulness coach and runs her Tranceform Therapies business from her home in Stirling. She has a worked with a range of organisations, including Prudential, Creative Scotland, Moet Hennessey, and BenRiach Distillery, on programmes to support their health and wellbeing strategy.





