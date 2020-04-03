The coronavirus emergency has plunged the museum, gallery and heritage sectors into huge financial uncertainty. The high fixed costs of caring for collections, historic buildings and monuments mean it is difficult for museums to scale back budgets, while visitor revenue and other key sources of earned income have been entirely wiped out during the busiest seasons of the year.



The finances of museums and galleries were already precarious after a decade of austerity.

A survey conducted last week by the National Lottery Heritage Fund found that 82% of respondents said the crisis will pose a high or moderate risk to their organisation’s long-term viability; almost half of respondents said they could survive no longer than six months under the current circumstances, with 35% saying their financial reserves would be depleted within four months.

Since the crisis began, a number of government funders and agencies across the UK have announced emergency aid for cultural organisations and workers during the Covid-19 shutdown; many of these new funding streams have a much shorter turnaround period than usual. Here’s some of the financial aid and other forms of support that have been announced so far:

Heritage Fund: £50m Heritage Emergency Fund



The Heritage Fund is diverting £50m from its existing grant programmes into a Heritage Emergency Fund for the UK heritage sector.





The funding will address immediate pressures over the next three to six months for those most in need. It will also provide increased investment in essential digital skills in critical areas such as digital fundraising, use of social media and communications, and running online events and activities.







Grants of between £3,000 and £50,000 will be available to organisations that have received funding in the past and are either a current grantee or still under contract following a previous grant. Priority will be given where there is limited or no access to other sources of support, or where heritage is most at risk.







The funding will be diverted from planned new grants, and all new applications will be halted with immediate effect. However, round two delivery awards for projects that have already received development funding will continue to be made throughout the crisis.





The lottery funder has also introduced several other measures to support the heritage sector, including allowing for relaxing grant conditions for projects where funding is already committed, investing an additional £1.2m in the Digital Skills for Heritage initiative, and providing advice and, in some cases, specialist mentor support via its local teams.









Arts Council England: £160m Emergency Response Package







The arts council is making £160m funding available to the culture sector in England during the crisis.





Individuals





A total of £20m will be for creative practitioners and freelancers - including curators and other museum roles - who will be eligible to receive cash grants of up to £2,500; from this fund, the arts council is also planning to distribute grants of up to £4m to existing benevolent funds for cultural workers. The arts council says it is working to ensure that anyone with access requirements, including anyone ill due to Covid-19, has an equal chance of benefitting from the fund.







The funding will be distributed in two short rounds: round one opens on 9 April - applicants must register on the arts council’s application portal, Grantium, by 13 April and submit their application by 16 April.







Round two opens on 16 April – applicants must register on Grantium by 27 April and submit their application by 30 April.







Organisations outside the national portfolio





Cultural organisations outside the arts council’s national portfolio will share £50m, with grants of up to £35,000 available. This fund is to support organisations to get back on their feet, or to continue making work in the future that will mean they can contribute to delivering the arts council’s new strategy, Let’s Create.







The funding will be distributed in two short rounds: round one opens on 9 April - applicants must register on Grantium by 13 April and submit their application by 16 April.







Round two opens on 16 April – applicants must register on Grantium by 27 April and submit their application by 30 April.







However, if your application is turned down in round one you will not be able to apply again in round two.





National Portfolio Organisations (NPOs)





There will be £90m available to NPOs from the emergency response fund. This funding stream has not opened yet but the arts council says it will contact all NPOs with a timeline as soon as it can.







The arts council has also relaxed funding conditions for NPOs for at least the next six months, and is in some circumstances advancing grant payments by up to six months to assist with cashflow. The next round of national portfolio investment has been postponed, so the current national portfolio will roll over for one year until 31 March 2023.







Tech support





In addition to the emergency package, the arts council's nine Tech Champions from its Digital Culture Network are currently on hand to provide one-to-one support in areas like remote working, audience engagement, and digital fundraising. Contact digitalnetwork@artscouncil.org.uk with enquiries.









Museums, Archives and Libraries Division, Welsh Government: £18m for culture, creative and sport sectors





The Welsh government has announced £18m in support for the culture, creative and sport sectors in Wales. The package of measures includes a £1m Cultural Resilience Fund for museums, collections, conservation services, archives and community and public libraries to respond to short-term pressures and recovery actions on a grant application basis. Further details of this funding are yet to be announced.





There is a £325,000 Emergency Relief Fund to support small independent museum and heritage organisations with cashflow and other critical issues. Recognised small independent heritage attractions and Accredited or Working Towards Accreditation museums are eligible to apply for a maximum of £10,000. The fund is distributed by the Welsh Museums Federation - applications are open now.







