Museums and other local stakeholders in towns across England are being invited to have their say on how money from the government’s £3.6bn Towns Fund should be spent.





One hundred towns and communities have been earmarked to each receive a Town Deal worth up to £25m in funding, including 45 in the Northern Powerhouse and 30 in the Midlands.





In a public consultation – branded #MyTown – the Ministry of Housing, Communities & Local Government is asking communities, businesses and leaders “to draw up ambitious plans to transform their town’s economic growth prospects, with a focus on improved transport, broadband connectivity, skills and culture”.

The scheme is part of a government ambition to breathe life into towns and high streets; like other schemes, it places an emphasis on the role of heritage and culture in regeneration. The funding will provide “a platform for communities to share their proud history and ambitions for a bright future”, according to the government.





Meanwhile, the National Lottery Heritage Fund has unveiled the Digital Skills for Heritage initiative, to support people from heritage organisations to develop their digital capabilities. The scheme will invest almost £500,000 in the provision of UK-wide free advice and support on how to integrate digital tools into heritage work more effectively, sharing knowledge, best practice, tools and other resources.





It will also offer 30 training places to senior heritage executives to develop their digital capabilities, and provide mentoring to 20 institutions.







