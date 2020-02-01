France: French architect Eric Wirth has said it would be a grave mistake to rebuild the roof of Notre Dame cathedral with anything other than the same type of wood used in its original construction. He said wood was the most ecological and structurally sound option for the 800-year-old building.





Germany: Thieves who stole priceless jewels from the Dresden Green Vault treasury in November are trying to sell some of the loot on the dark web, according to an Israeli security company. Investigators from the company claim to have been in contact with the criminals, who demanded €9m for two sets of jewels.





India: The government will upgrade five museums as it aims to turn the country into a hub for heritage tourism. Museums in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad and Srinagar will be brought in line with “international standards”.





US: New York architect Weiss/Manfredi has been appointed to redevelop the public park and museum at the La Brea Tar Pits in Los Angeles, a group of lakes rich in palaeontological specimens.





US: The director of the Erie Art Museum in Pennsylvania has been forced out after the New York Times exposed his conduct towards women. Multiple women accused Joshua Helmer of unwanted advances while he was at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.





Compiled by Geraldine Kendall Adams. Seen in the New York Times, ArtNet, Times of India and Dezeen



