World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Our early-morning tours have gone digital this year. Set your alarm and don’t miss this opportunity to visit five very different museums across the UK and get a behind-the-scenes look the incredible work they’re doing with communities and collections.

Gairloch Museum, Ross and Cromarty

Monday 2 November, 0800-0830

Join curator Karen Buchanan on a virtual, behind-the-scenes tour of this independent museum in north-west Scotland, which has just been named as one of the five joint winners of the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award. The museum recently reopened after moving to a former Cold War bunker and has won acclaim for putting community at the core of its work. The tour will be followed by a short Q&A.

City Art Centre, Edinburgh

Tuesday 3 November, 0800-0830

Our physical conference may have to wait, but we’re still taking delegates to Edinburgh this year. Trainees Susie Cavill and Thessa Buchanan will bring viewers on a virtual walk-through of two of the City Art Centre’s current exhibitions. They’ll explain why key pieces were chosen and how the venue and its staff have been adapting to the new Covid-age environment. Susie and Thessa are at the gallery as part of the Next Step Initiative, which aims to boost representation of people from ethnic minority backgrounds in Scottish museums; they’ll also share their experiences of working during lockdown. The tour will be followed by a short Q&A.

St Fagans National Museum of History, near Cardiff

Wednesday 4 November, 0800-0830

Join Nia Williams, director of learning at Amgueddfa Cymru (National Museum Wales), for a virtual tour of St Fagans National Museum of History to see the highlights of its recent redevelopment. The award-winning venue has been widely praised for its people-centred engagement work, and viewers will meet some of those involved in its programmes and find out why they’ve had such an impact. The tour will be followed by a short Q&A.

Creswell Crags Museum & Prehistoric Gorge, Derbyshire

Thursday 5 November, 0800-0830

This unique museum oversees an Ice Age cave system featuring some of Britain’s best examples of prehistoric art. Communication and programmes manager Rebecca Morris-Buck will take viewers on a virtual walk-through of the site, where they’ll see the highlights of the caves and may even bump into an archaeologist or two. There’ll also be an opportunity to hear more about the museum’s plans to create a 3D digital visualisation of the site – one of the projects supported by the Esmée Fairbairn Sustaining Engagement with Collections fund, which the MA launched this year to support collections work during lockdown. The tour will be followed by a short Q&A.

Museums Change Lives Award-winner

Friday 6 November, 0800-0830

Meet one of the winners of the Museums Change Lives Awards 2020 – due to be announced on at a virtual ceremony on Thursday 5 November – and find out what set them apart among this year’s exceptional nominees. The tour will be followed by a short Q&A.