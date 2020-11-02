World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

We’ve selected three of tomorrow’s Conference highlights – access is free for all our members.

Reflections on the future of museums

0945-1045

2020 has brought about unprecedented changes in society. From the pandemic to the climate crisis, to the Black Lives Matter movement, we have had to think about our personal and collective responses to some of the biggest challenges that society has faced for decades. This session explores these challenges with a panel of museum experts who reflect on the role of museums during and after lockdown and how this current crisis might shape and change their future.

Five mindsets for museums of the future

1330-1430

Together with the Museums Association and The Liminal Space, UKRI will soon be launching a new museums and galleries focused public engagement programme and funding call. UKRI outlines the rationale for its work in this space, before The Liminal Space shares research conducted as museums faced lockdown. The research brings together insight from leading museum professionals, examples of world leading practice and the voices of the public and the wider sector, culminating in the development of ‘The Mindsets for Museums of the Future’.

The session will announce the funding programme and explore developing engagement opportunities for the sector that will help activate the mindsets in people’s museums and their own practice.

From an era of change into a Change of Era: Latin America reimagines museums

1730-1830

A panel of leading experts discuss the new museology as seen from Latin America and how museum workers from across that continent are forging new connections to communities, re-examining the role of colonialism and deepening their understanding of what it is to be a museum in society.

Americo Castilla, president and founder of the TyPA Foundation from Argentina, organiser of Reimagining the Museum, the most influential Conference of the Americas; Walter Mignolo, writer, researcher and leading decolonial thinker; and Marilia Bonas, the director of the Museum of Portuguese Language and the Museum of Football in Brazil, discuss the future model of museums and the shape of things to come.