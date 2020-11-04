World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

We’ve selected three of tomorrow’s Conference highlights, from launches to awards to conversation sessions – access is free for all our members.

Learning and Engagement Manifesto launch

0945-1045

It has been more than 20 years since the publication of A Common Wealth – Museums in the Learning Age. Since then the landscape in the UK has changed; inequality, poverty and homelessness have increased, but there have also been huge advances in technology and our understanding of how people learn. Now, coronavirus is having a big impact on society and the way that museums connect with communities.

Digital engagement, the digital divide and the way learning and engagement teams work have shifted significantly in six months. In addition, the Black Lives Matter movement has raised serious questions about racism and inequality that museums need to respond to.

For the past 18 months the Museums Association has been researching and discussing what the future of learning and engagement might be. We have consulted more than 1,000 stakeholders throughout the UK with the support of GEM, Engage and the Art Fund, and this session launches our new manifesto with reflections from a panel of international experts in museum engagement.

Keynote: Maggie Appleton, President, Museums Association | AGM 2020 | Museums Change Lives Awards

1320-1430

Maggie Appleton, president of the Museums Association, gives a keynote address outlining the opportunities and challenges for museums and the MA in these unprecedented times.

This is followed by our annual general meeting – an opportunity to find out more about our work in the last year and our plans for the year ahead. Hear from board members and staff about the work we have undertaken on your behalf, as well as reviews of major projects, financial performance, membership subscriptions and a celebration of those awarded the Associateship (AMA) and the Fellowship (FMA).

The session ends with our annual Museums Change Lives Awards. With over 100 entries, this year is our biggest ever awards, packed with inspiring projects and people. Join us for a celebration of the winners and all the wonderful entries from across the sector.

Lonnie Bunch in conversation with David Lammy

1600-1700

Join us for a thought-provoking conversation between the secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch, and Labour MP David Lammy.

As secretary of the Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex, Bunch oversees 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, numerous research centres, and several education units and centres. He became the secretary of the organisation in June 2019 following his role as the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).

Bunch has written on a wide range of topics, including the black military experience, the American presidency and all-black towns in the American West, as well as on diversity in museum management and the impact of funding and politics on American museums.

Former culture minister David Lammy is the Labour MP for Tottenham in north London. He has been the MP for his home constituency since 2000 and is the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice.

David has been one of parliament’s most prominent and successful campaigners for social justice, and is the author of Out of the Ashes: Britain after the Riots, an analysis of the long-standing causes of the 2011 riots. He is a regular contributor to national newspapers and publications including The Guardian, The Times, The Independent, New Statesman and others, and appears regularly on television and radio.