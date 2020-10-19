World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Throughout our week-long online Conference we’re offering a range of practical sessions designed to equip you with the latest knowledge and case studies on different areas of practice.

Many of these sessions have been developed in partnership with other sector organisations.

Collections

In Practice: Inside out – bringing collections to audiences during lockdown and beyond

1215-1245, Monday 2 November

The Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, run by the Museums Association, developed the Sustaining Engagement with Collections grants in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on museums – supporting innovative engagement with collections at a time when physical and traditional access wasn’t possible. In this session, three successful projects share how they have kept audiences engaged with collections during the pandemic.

Chair:

Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association

Speakers:

Sarah Coleman, Project Officer, Wisbech & Fenland Museum

David Nash, Curator, Worcestershire Museums

Iain Simons, Director of Culture, National Videogame Museum

In Practice: Managing social history collections in a digital age

1600-1630, Friday 6 November

This session explores how curators are working with digital collections, particularly social history. You’ll hear from speakers on digitising oral histories, acquiring digital objects, and developing procedures for the management of digital collections. The panel shares how to navigate these aspects of curation, and benefit from the expertise of other organisations such as Subject Specialist Networks (SSNs). This session has been prepared by the Social History Curators Group.

Chair:

Verity Smith, Freelance Curator, Consultant and Writer, and Chair of Social History Curators Group

Speakers:

Emma Harper, Curator, Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service

Gabrielle Heffernan, Curatorial Manager, Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery Trust

Helen Taylor, Collections Manager, Black Country Living Museum

Learning

In Practice: How to create a blended learning offer for schools

1215-1300, Tuesday 3 November

In this practical workshop, Frances Jeens, Interim Director of the Jewish Museum, shares advice on how to develop a virtual learning programme for schools that generates an income and sits alongside outreach work and school visits – including online safeguarding, supporting staff and how to market your offer to teachers. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.

Chair:

Rachel Tranter, Director, GEM

Speaker:

Frances Jeens, Interim Director, Jewish Museum London

In Practice: Covid-secure learning: putting guidelines into action

1215-1300, Thursday 5 November

A session explaining how the new Space for Learning guidance can be used to ensure your learning areas are Covid-secure. Discover how learning practices are shifting to keep people safe and remain relevant to the needs of schools and the wider community. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.

Chair:

Jane Sillis, Director, Engage

Speakers:

Sally Bacon, Executive Director, Clore Duffield Foundation

Sam Cairns, Sam Cairns Associates

Kate Fellows, Head of Learning and Access, Leeds Museums and Galleries

In Practice: Creating engaging videos on a budget

1215-1300, Friday 6 November

Covid has highlighted the need for museums to up their digital skills – including creating films to reach audiences unable to visit. Discover best practice examples from Leeds Museums and Galleries, the Egypt Centre and Cambridge University Museums, and hear top tips from video production company Chocolate Films on equipment, set up, recording, editing and post-production. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.

Chair:

Devon Turner, Communications Manager, GEM

Speakers:

Emily Nelson, Learning and Access Officer, Leeds Museums and Galleries

Kate Noble, Senior Research Associate: Museum Learning, Fitzwilliam Museum

Hannah Sweetapple, Learning and Engagement Officer, Egypt Centre, Swansea

Commercial operations

In Practice: Retail in recovery

1215-1300, Wednesday 4 November

The Association for Cultural Enterprises brings you a practical session exploring the ongoing impact Covid is having on the museum retail sector. A diverse panel of museums from across the UK share important and valuable information for any retailer, including customer profiles, trends and how to forecast when so much is uncertain.

Chair:

Jill Fenwick, CEO, Association for Cultural Enterprises

Speakers:

Maxine Hellenkamp, Buying and Merchandising Manager, British Library

Catherine McGoldrick, Head of Retail, National Museums Northern Ireland

Matthew Williams, General Manager, Glasgow University Heritage Retail

Digital

In Practice: Microsoft

1600-1630, Monday 2 November

Details to follow.

In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: emotional labour

1600-1630, Tuesday 3 November



Emotional labour has become synonymous with a wide range of issues, including exhaustion, burn-out, self-alienation and exploitation as people are forced to continuously put too much of their inner self into their work. Those pioneering digital change are increasingly involved in a high degree of coaxing, coaching, convincing and corralling in order to “get digital done”.

Sophie and guests reflect on how the practice of ‘emotional labour’ invites new forms of self-reflection in museum work, as well as a growing consensus in the way we build relationships within and across different communities of practice.

Chair:

Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester

Speaker:

Kathleen Lawther, Freelance Curator

In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: digital courage

1600-1630, Wednesday 4 November

The term digital courage in a museum context refers to a practice of equality that is linked to the idea of small steps and decisions that are person-centred, values-led and context-based. In this session, the second of three exploring new keywords that have emerged during 2020 and staged like live radio broadcasts, we hear examples from the international museum community about how they have considered and practiced digital courage.

Chair:

Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester

Speakers:

• Steven Franklin, Digital Engagement Officer, Egham Museum

• Claudia Zapata, Curatorial Assistant (Latinx Art), Smithsonian American Art Museum

In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: precarity

1715-1745, Thursday 5 November

In the museum digital space, precarity has started to manifest itself in many intersecting ways: from the individual precarity of those experiencing job uncertainty to the emotional precarity of those with too much work to do and too little time. This session, the third of three exploring new keywords that have emerged during 2020 and staged like live radio broadcasts, considers how the precarity of museums and their workforces plays out in their seeming inability to broach and incorporate new ideas.

Chair:

Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester

Speakers:

Ed Rodley, Experience Designer and Museum Professional

We will also be running careers-focused In Practice sessions every day – more information on Careers at Conference is available here.