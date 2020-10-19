World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Throughout our week-long online Conference we’re offering a range of practical sessions designed to equip you with the latest knowledge and case studies on different areas of practice.
Many of these sessions have been developed in partnership with other sector organisations.
Collections
In Practice: Inside out – bringing collections to audiences during lockdown and beyond
1215-1245, Monday 2 November
The Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, run by the Museums Association, developed the Sustaining Engagement with Collections grants in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on museums – supporting innovative engagement with collections at a time when physical and traditional access wasn’t possible. In this session, three successful projects share how they have kept audiences engaged with collections during the pandemic.
Chair:
- Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association
Speakers:
- Sarah Coleman, Project Officer, Wisbech & Fenland Museum
- David Nash, Curator, Worcestershire Museums
- Iain Simons, Director of Culture, National Videogame Museum
In Practice: Managing social history collections in a digital age
1600-1630, Friday 6 November
This session explores how curators are working with digital collections, particularly social history. You’ll hear from speakers on digitising oral histories, acquiring digital objects, and developing procedures for the management of digital collections. The panel shares how to navigate these aspects of curation, and benefit from the expertise of other organisations such as Subject Specialist Networks (SSNs). This session has been prepared by the Social History Curators Group.
Chair:
- Verity Smith, Freelance Curator, Consultant and Writer, and Chair of Social History Curators Group
Speakers:
- Emma Harper, Curator, Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service
- Gabrielle Heffernan, Curatorial Manager, Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery Trust
- Helen Taylor, Collections Manager, Black Country Living Museum
Learning
In Practice: How to create a blended learning offer for schools
1215-1300, Tuesday 3 November
In this practical workshop, Frances Jeens, Interim Director of the Jewish Museum, shares advice on how to develop a virtual learning programme for schools that generates an income and sits alongside outreach work and school visits – including online safeguarding, supporting staff and how to market your offer to teachers. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.
Chair:
- Rachel Tranter, Director, GEM
Speaker:
- Frances Jeens, Interim Director, Jewish Museum London
In Practice: Covid-secure learning: putting guidelines into action
1215-1300, Thursday 5 November
A session explaining how the new Space for Learning guidance can be used to ensure your learning areas are Covid-secure. Discover how learning practices are shifting to keep people safe and remain relevant to the needs of schools and the wider community. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.
Chair:
- Jane Sillis, Director, Engage
Speakers:
- Sally Bacon, Executive Director, Clore Duffield Foundation
- Sam Cairns, Sam Cairns Associates
- Kate Fellows, Head of Learning and Access, Leeds Museums and Galleries
In Practice: Creating engaging videos on a budget
1215-1300, Friday 6 November
Covid has highlighted the need for museums to up their digital skills – including creating films to reach audiences unable to visit. Discover best practice examples from Leeds Museums and Galleries, the Egypt Centre and Cambridge University Museums, and hear top tips from video production company Chocolate Films on equipment, set up, recording, editing and post-production. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.
Chair:
- Devon Turner, Communications Manager, GEM
Speakers:
- Emily Nelson, Learning and Access Officer, Leeds Museums and Galleries
- Kate Noble, Senior Research Associate: Museum Learning, Fitzwilliam Museum
- Hannah Sweetapple, Learning and Engagement Officer, Egypt Centre, Swansea
Commercial operations
In Practice: Retail in recovery
1215-1300, Wednesday 4 November
The Association for Cultural Enterprises brings you a practical session exploring the ongoing impact Covid is having on the museum retail sector. A diverse panel of museums from across the UK share important and valuable information for any retailer, including customer profiles, trends and how to forecast when so much is uncertain.
Chair:
- Jill Fenwick, CEO, Association for Cultural Enterprises
Speakers:
- Maxine Hellenkamp, Buying and Merchandising Manager, British Library
- Catherine McGoldrick, Head of Retail, National Museums Northern Ireland
- Matthew Williams, General Manager, Glasgow University Heritage Retail
Digital
In Practice: Microsoft
1600-1630, Monday 2 November
Details to follow.
In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: emotional labour
1600-1630, Tuesday 3 November
Emotional labour has become synonymous with a wide range of issues, including exhaustion, burn-out, self-alienation and exploitation as people are forced to continuously put too much of their inner self into their work. Those pioneering digital change are increasingly involved in a high degree of coaxing, coaching, convincing and corralling in order to “get digital done”.
Sophie and guests reflect on how the practice of ‘emotional labour’ invites new forms of self-reflection in museum work, as well as a growing consensus in the way we build relationships within and across different communities of practice.
Chair:
- Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester
Speaker:
- Kathleen Lawther, Freelance Curator
In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: digital courage
1600-1630, Wednesday 4 November
The term digital courage in a museum context refers to a practice of equality that is linked to the idea of small steps and decisions that are person-centred, values-led and context-based. In this session, the second of three exploring new keywords that have emerged during 2020 and staged like live radio broadcasts, we hear examples from the international museum community about how they have considered and practiced digital courage.
Chair:
- Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester
Speakers:
• Steven Franklin, Digital Engagement Officer, Egham Museum
• Claudia Zapata, Curatorial Assistant (Latinx Art), Smithsonian American Art Museum
In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: precarity
1715-1745, Thursday 5 November
In the museum digital space, precarity has started to manifest itself in many intersecting ways: from the individual precarity of those experiencing job uncertainty to the emotional precarity of those with too much work to do and too little time. This session, the third of three exploring new keywords that have emerged during 2020 and staged like live radio broadcasts, considers how the precarity of museums and their workforces plays out in their seeming inability to broach and incorporate new ideas.
Chair:
- Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester
Speakers:
- Ed Rodley, Experience Designer and Museum Professional
