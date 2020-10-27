Join
World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Virtual Hub

Come to the Virtual Hub to meet the membership and marketing team, attend pre-booked one to one advice sessions with key members of our policy and programmes team and attend a lunch hosted by your regional and national reps.

Date

Monday 2 November

1200-1700
Come to the Virtual Hub

Use the link below to drop in to the hub and attend your pre-booked 1:1’s.

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Join the hub on Zoom
1200-1300
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1300-1330
Lunch with Northern Ireland reps Jenny Haslett and Elaine Hill

Meeting ID: 939 8741 2960

Passcode: D4yQdW

Join lunch
1300-1330
Lunch with England: Midlands reps Matt Holmes and Sarah Clemson

Meeting ID: 864 5802 0954

Passcode: E8YQwD

Join lunch
1330-1430
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1330-1430
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sarah Briggs

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1330-1430
1:1 policy and campaigns advice sessions with Antonia Canal

A 30 minute 1:1 policy and campaigns advice session with Antonia Canal, Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
1:1 ethics and policy advice sessions with Alistair Brown

A 30 minute 1:1 ethics and policy advice session with Alistair Brown, Policy Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team
1600-1700
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sally Colvin

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sally Colvin, Programmes Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1600-1700
1:1 policy and campaigns advice sessions with Antonia Canal

A 30 minute 1:1 policy and campaigns advice session with Antonia Canal, Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

Tuesday 3 November

1100-1700
Come to the Virtual Hub

Use the link below to drop in to the hub and attend your pre-booked 1:1’s.

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Join the hub on Zoom
1100-1200
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team
1330-1430
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sarah Briggs

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sally Colvin

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sally Colvin, Programmes Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sarah Briggs

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1600-1700
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team

Wednesday 4 November

1100-1700
Come to the Virtual Hub

Use the link below to drop in to the hub and attend your pre-booked 1:1’s.

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Join the hub on Zoom
1100-1200
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team
1200-1300
1:1 ethics and policy advice sessions with Alistair Brown

A 30 minute 1:1 ethics and policy advice session with Alistair Brown, Policy Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1200-1300
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1200-1300
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sally Colvin

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sally Colvin, Programmes Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1300-1330
Lunch with Scotland rep Nicola Wilson

Meeting ID: 968 6798 2382

Passcode: 1qMyQq

Join lunch
1300-1330
Lunch with England: North reps Hannah Bryan, Gabrielle Heffernan and Jude Holland

Meeting ID: 816 1493 8830

Passcode: v2pyHH

Join lunch
1330-1430
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sarah Briggs

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1445-1545
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sally Colvin

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sally Colvin, Programmes Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1600-1700
1:1 policy and campaigns advice sessions with Antonia Canal

A 30 minute 1:1 policy and campaigns advice session with Antonia Canal, Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

Thursday 5 November

1100-1700
Come to the Virtual Hub

Use the link below to drop in to the hub and attend your pre-booked 1:1’s.

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Join the hub on Zoom
1100-1200
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team
1200-1300
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1200-1300
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sally Colvin

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sally Colvin, Programmes Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1300-1330
Lunch with Wales reps Charlotte Morgan, Emma Newrick and Sue Davies

Meeting ID: 979 7541 7609

Passcode: dX2HT7

Join lunch
1300-1330
Lunch with England: London reps Miranda Lowe and Katherine McAlpine

Meeting ID: 889 4746 7662

Passcode: RSje1E

Join lunch
1445-1545
1:1 policy and campaigns advice sessions with Antonia Canal

A 30 minute 1:1 policy and campaigns advice session with Antonia Canal, Policy and Campaigns Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1600-1700
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team

Friday 6 November

1100-1600
Come to the Virtual Hub

Use the link below to drop in to the hub and attend your pre-booked 1:1’s.

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Join the hub on Zoom
1100-1300
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sally Colvin

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sally Colvin, Programmes Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1200-1300
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1200-1300
1:1 ethics and policy advice sessions with Alistair Brown

A 30 minute 1:1 ethics and policy advice session with Alistair Brown, Policy Manager, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1300-1330
Lunch with England: South East reps Jody East and Megan Dennis

Meeting ID: 935 3262 5651

Passcode: z87PxG

Join lunch
1300-1330
Lunch with England: South West reps Chloe Hughes and Abigail Godfrey

Meeting ID: 824 2351 5786

Passcode: 9MKwUZ

Join lunch
1300-1400
1:1 workforce advice sessions with Tamsin Russell

A 30 minute 1:1 workforce advice session with Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1330-1430
1:1 collections fund advice sessions with Sarah Briggs

A 30 minute 1:1 collections fund advice session with Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association.

Booked delegates will be sent a link to sign up.

1500-1600
Meet the Museums Association Membership team – Zoe Spencer, Sophie Lawson and Emma Randall

Meeting ID: 841 7501 5044

Passcode: 645220

Meet the team

