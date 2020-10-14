World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Put your business at the heart of our annual conference
On this page you will find information about sponsorship opportunities for Our 2020 annual conference. We anticipate a larger than usual audience for this event due to its accessible nature – already there are nearly 1,300 bookings and we expect this to rise. This makes the event a prime opportunity for your business to be seen and heard.
Packages and Pricing
Sponsorship Package Details
Speaker Slot package
The speaker slots offer access to the full conference audience and a significant profile for your business at the event. They allow you to speak directly to our attendees about your work, and the products and services you offer.
The package includes:
- One 5-minute speaker slot in the main conference programme
- Slot can be live or can be filmed beforehand
- Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a Commercial Member)
- Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website
- Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website
Production: Presentation/Film produced by sponsor
Number of sponsors: up to 25 slots available throughout the five days
Price: £995 (10% discount corporate members)
Session Film Package
As the audience waits for the next session, it is a great way to catch their attention and promote your work. Films are limited to five, so you are guaranteed a high level of promotion.
The package includes:
- 30 second film slot to display your work to conference attendees
- Film repeated many times over the week of conference
- Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a Commercial Member)
- Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website
- Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website
- Recognition by the MA President at the Annual General Meeting
Production: Film produced by sponsor
Number of sponsors: 5
Price: £2,500 (10% discount corporate members)
Networking Events Package
Each evening of the digital conference we are offering a variety of networking events for delegates to attend. These will include virtual tours, social events and fun and games. Sponsoring the networking events is a great way to have your business associated with the conference and raising the profile of your brand.
The packages include:
- Promoted as networking events sponsor with organisation logo on any holding slides or materials for every event throughout the week
- Organisation name and logo on all promotional materials related to the networking events
- Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a Commercial Member)
- Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website
- Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website
- Recognition by the MA President at the Annual General Meeting
Production: Logo provided by sponsor
Number of sponsors: 5
Price: £2,500 (10% discount corporate members)
Major Conference Sponsor
As a major conference sponsor, we will endeavour to provide maximum promotion for your organisation in the run up to and during the conference, with adverts and promotions across our media channels and at the event itself.
The package includes:
- Promoted as major sponsor with organisation logo on holding slides throughout 5 days of conference and on any related promotional materials
- Half page advert in November Museums Journal (worth £840)
- Advert on MA website articles throughout November (worth £300)
- Premium advert in an MA newsletter in October or November (worth £200)
- Recognition by the MA President at the Annual General Meeting
- Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a CM)
- Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website
- Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website
Production: Logo and adverts provided by sponsor
Number of sponsors: 4
Price: £4,000(10% discount corporate members)
To discuss options contact Abigail on +44 (0)20 7566 7830 or by email