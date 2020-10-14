World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Put your business at the heart of our annual conference

On this page you will find information about sponsorship opportunities for Our 2020 annual conference. We anticipate a larger than usual audience for this event due to its accessible nature – already there are nearly 1,300 bookings and we expect this to rise. This makes the event a prime opportunity for your business to be seen and heard.

Packages and Pricing

10% Corporate Member Discount Speaker Slot Package £995 Session Film Package £2,500 Networking Events Package £2,500 Major Conference sponsor £4,000

Sponsorship Package Details

Speaker Slot package

The speaker slots offer access to the full conference audience and a significant profile for your business at the event. They allow you to speak directly to our attendees about your work, and the products and services you offer.

The package includes:

One 5-minute speaker slot in the main conference programme

Slot can be live or can be filmed beforehand

Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a Commercial Member)

Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website

Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website

Production: Presentation/Film produced by sponsor

Number of sponsors: up to 25 slots available throughout the five days

Price: £995 (10% discount corporate members)

Session Film Package

As the audience waits for the next session, it is a great way to catch their attention and promote your work. Films are limited to five, so you are guaranteed a high level of promotion.

The package includes:

30 second film slot to display your work to conference attendees

Film repeated many times over the week of conference

Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a Commercial Member)

Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website

Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website

Recognition by the MA President at the Annual General Meeting

Production: Film produced by sponsor

Number of sponsors: 5



Price: £2,500 (10% discount corporate members)

Networking Events Package

Each evening of the digital conference we are offering a variety of networking events for delegates to attend. These will include virtual tours, social events and fun and games. Sponsoring the networking events is a great way to have your business associated with the conference and raising the profile of your brand.

The packages include:

Promoted as networking events sponsor with organisation logo on any holding slides or materials for every event throughout the week

Organisation name and logo on all promotional materials related to the networking events

Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a Commercial Member)

Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website

Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website

Recognition by the MA President at the Annual General Meeting

Production: Logo provided by sponsor

Number of sponsors: 5

Price: £2,500 (10% discount corporate members)

Major Conference Sponsor

As a major conference sponsor, we will endeavour to provide maximum promotion for your organisation in the run up to and during the conference, with adverts and promotions across our media channels and at the event itself.

The package includes:

Promoted as major sponsor with organisation logo on holding slides throughout 5 days of conference and on any related promotional materials

Half page advert in November Museums Journal (worth £840)

Advert on MA website articles throughout November (worth £300)

Premium advert in an MA newsletter in October or November (worth £200)

Recognition by the MA President at the Annual General Meeting

Attendance for all company staff to the conference (if not already a CM)

Organisation logo on the Conference section of the MA website

Organisation listing on the Conference section of the MA website

Production: Logo and adverts provided by sponsor

Number of sponsors: 4

Price: £4,000(10% discount corporate members)