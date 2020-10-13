World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

What is feminist leadership? A contradiction in terms? An unproven method? Or a values-led antidote to a hyper-masculinisation of global politics, and a form of intersectional leadership needed to navigate Covid-times? Feminist approaches are at work across the museum sector beyond equality, diversity and inclusion programmes. Feminist-aligned managers and teams are doing innovative work in both mainstream and maverick museums.

Feminist leaders are, however, rarely “out”. What prevents us from claiming, using and promoting feminist leadership as an approach? As the sector responds to escalating demands to abolish, detox and reset around equalities, could feminist leadership play a paradigm-shifting role? Adele Patrick has been researching feminist leadership in the cultural sector in Kenya, UK, US, Italy and Brazil and feminist leader Sharon Heal has been producing podcasts exploring this theme for Space Invaders, a campaign for change for women in museums and heritage.

Using Adele’s research findings and extracts from the Space Invaders manifesto as a starting point, this workshop involves sharing definitions, approaches and the demands of feminist leaders. Our aim is to catalyse the power of feminist leadership for individuals, museums and the sector.

Chair

Adele Patrick, Creative Development Manager, Glasgow Women’s Library

Speaker

Sharon Heal, Director, Museums Association; Chair, Museum of Homelessness; Member of Space Invaders