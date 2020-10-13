World Turned Upside Down: Exploring the Future of Museums

Monday 2 November
Conference introduction: Day one
Conference host Jean Cameron, MA president Maggie Appleton and MA director Sharon Heal introduce the conference and set the scene for the next five days.
Black Lives Matter – anti-racism and museums
The Black Lives Matter movement has resonated throughout the world and not least in the UK because of our history of empire and slavery. After the murder of George Floyd many museums issued statements of support for the movement and pledged action against racism. Museums are at the same time examining the legacy of empire and slavery in their collections and buildings and considering what action they can take to tell different stories. Hilary Carty, Chief Executive of Clore Leadership, convenes a conversation between Errol Francis, CEO of Culture& and Sir Geoff Palmer, Professor Emeritus at Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, to consider what museums can do next.
Chair
Hilary Carty, Executive Director, Clore Leadership
Speakers
Errol Francis, Artistic Director and CEO, Culture&
Geoff Palmer, Professor Emeritus in the School of Life Sciences at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh, and a human rights activist.
Power to the People: Democratising our museums
The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed deep structural inequalities in our economy and society. Our recovery is an opportunity to enact change and reshape museum policy around community needs. In this workshop we reflect on our participatory practice in the context of recent events. Using the Museums Association’s Power to the People self-assessment framework, we explore practical ways in which museums can use this framework in recovery plans to improve participatory practice and equity of agency with communities.
Chair
Fiona Talbot, Head of Museums Archives Libraries Policy UK, National Lottery Heritage Fund
Speakers
Kayte McSweeney, Community Partnerships Manager, British Museum
Nia Williams, Director of Learning and Engagement, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales
In Practice: Inside out – bringing collections to audiences during lockdown and beyond
The Esmée Fairbairn Collections Fund, run by the Museums Association, developed the Sustaining Engagement with Collections grants in response to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on museums – supporting innovative engagement with collections at a time when physical and traditional access wasn’t possible. In this session, three successful projects share how they have kept audiences engaged with collections during the pandemic.
Chair
Sarah Briggs, Collections Development Officer, Museums Association
Speakers
Sarah Coleman, Project Officer, Wisbech & Fenland Museum
David Nash, Curator, Worcestershire Museums
Iain Simons, Director of Culture, National Videogame Museum
Power up
Museums have huge potential to deliver in a range of public policy areas. However, we don’t often recognise the power we have or how to use it to influence decision-makers to get what we want. This practical session brings together four successful advocates from differently sized organisations, all of which have influenced public policy. They look at the importance of external networks and internal relationships and share their views on the skills you need to make an impact. The session also explores the potential for museums to reshape civic life in towns and cities in a post-Covid context. Topics covered include the re-imagining of the high street and the use of cultural heritage in healing and bringing together communities affected by the pandemic. Museum folk should use their power – if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu!
Chair
Tony Butler, Executive Director, Derby Museums
Speakers
Lynn Dunning, Group Leader Group Leader for Arts and Culture, Barnsley Council
Emmie Kell, CEO, Cornwall Museums Partnership
Morag Macpherson, Head of Cultural Services, Renfrewshire Leisure
The superpower of feminist leadership
What is feminist leadership? A contradiction in terms? An unproven method? Or a values-led antidote to a hyper-masculinisation of global politics, and a form of intersectional leadership needed to navigate Covid-times? Feminist approaches are at work across the museum sector beyond equality, diversity and inclusion programmes. Feminist-aligned managers and teams are doing innovative work in both mainstream and maverick museums.
Feminist leaders are, however, rarely “out”. What prevents us from claiming, using and promoting feminist leadership as an approach? As the sector responds to escalating demands to abolish, detox and reset around equalities, could feminist leadership play a paradigm-shifting role? Adele Patrick has been researching feminist leadership in the cultural sector in Kenya, UK, US, Italy and Brazil and feminist leader Sharon Heal has been producing podcasts exploring this theme for Space Invaders, a campaign for change for women in museums and heritage.
Using Adele’s research findings and extracts from the Space Invaders manifesto as a starting point, this workshop involves sharing definitions, approaches and the demands of feminist leaders. Our aim is to catalyse the power of feminist leadership for individuals, museums and the sector.
Chair
Adele Patrick, Creative Development Manager, Glasgow Women’s Library
Speaker
Sharon Heal, Director, Museums Association; Chair, Museum of Homelessness; Member of Space Invaders
In Practice: Microsoft
In Practice: How to (digital) network like a pro
Networking at an online event can be challenging, but there are ways to make connections and develop professional or social contact. This practical session looks at how you can develop your digital networking skills on different platforms and sharing what you can put in place to network effectively.
Speaker
Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
The wisdom of elders
The role of “elders” has meaning in many cultures but too often we dismiss the wisdom that is accumulated through many years of engagement, questioning and practice. In this session Johnnetta Betsch Cole and Elaine Heumann Gurian, internationally respected and experienced museum leaders, share their knowledge, hopes and aspirations in a reciprocal dialogue with the audience.
Chair
Sharon Heal, Director, Museums Association
Speakers
Johnnetta Betsch Cole, Anthropologist, Educator, Museum Director, and College President
Elaine Heumann Gurian, Consultant, Teacher, Coach and Lecturer
Jean Cameron sums up the day and looks forward to tomorrow’s sessions.
Tuesday 3 November
Conference host Jean Cameron looks forward to what day two of the conference holds in store.
Reflections on the future of museums
2020 has brought about unprecedented changes in society. From the pandemic to the climate crisis, to the Black Lives Matter movement, we have had to think about our personal and collective responses to some of the biggest challenges that society has faced for decades. This session explores these challenges with a panel of museum experts who reflect on the role of museums during and after lockdown and how this current crisis might shape and change their future.
Chair
Kim Streets, CEO, Museums Sheffield
Speakers
David Anderson, Director-General, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales
Melanie Keen, Director, Wellcome Collection
Esme Ward, Director, Manchester Museum
How activist can an activist museum really be?
As more museums are exploring the concept and definition of an “activist museum”, what does this really mean for our organisations and our sector? How does it shape our relationships with people? And how activist can a museum really be?
The session explores how we address and embrace contemporary campaigning in our spaces, our collections and our programmes; where this is working well and where it can cause problems; what happens when people are protesting in or about our museums?; how we welcome multiple voices in our museum spaces to represent diverse campaigns and points of view; and how museums support their staff to be activists and where do personal and professional boundaries lie?
Speakers discuss the successes and the challenges, the boundaries and the barriers and the opportunities that arise from everything that has happened in 2020 around the pandemic and collective action, the Black Lives Matter movement, environmental action and more.
Chair
Katy Ashton, Director, People’s History Museum
Speakers
Pip Diment, Acting Head of Exhibitions and Programmes, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales
Janine Eason, Director of Engagement, Birmingham Museums Trust
Helen Thackray, Programme Manager, People’s History Museum
In Practice: How to create a blended learning offer for schools
In this practical workshop, Frances Jeens, Interim Director of the Jewish Museum, shares advice on how to develop a virtual learning programme for schools that generates an income and sits alongside outreach work and school visits – including online safeguarding, supporting staff and how to market your offer to teachers. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.
Chair
Rachel Tranter, Director, GEM
Speaker
Frances Jeens, Interim Director, Jewish Museum London
Health check: the impact of Covid on regional museums
How have small and medium-sized museums, ineligible for large government or other public grant programmes, fared during the pandemic? These venues, which are often reliant on volunteers, are cherished as community hubs. They are often the sole cultural provision in an area and offer respite for the people they serve. In a lockdown, where physical hyper-local provision was key, digital access saw many small museum sites increasing their online audiences by more than 200%.
Museum Development Network (MDN) is now seeking to understand the short- and long-term impact of these seismic changes. In an innovative new partnership, MDN and the Art Fund have distributed small grants to support the recovery of museums across the UK. Linked to these grants, Museum Development in England has rolled out an organisational Health Check survey for museums to explore the impact the pandemic has had on governance, leadership, working practices, collections and audiences.
Join us in an exploration of these early results and emerging trends with a view of understanding the needs and priorities of these museums, both now and on the longer road to recovery.
Chair
Claire Browne, Programme Manager, Museum Development East Midlands and Chair of MDN
Speakers
Eleanor McGrath, Head of Grants, Art
Sarah Hartshorne, Programme Officer, Museum Development East Midlands
Jennie Pitceathly, MDN Coordinator
In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: emotional labour
Emotional labour has become synonymous with a wide range of issues, including exhaustion, burn-out, self-alienation and exploitation as people are forced to continuously put too much of their inner self into their work. Those pioneering digital change are increasingly involved in a high degree of coaxing, coaching, convincing and corralling in order to “get digital done”. Sophie and guests reflect on how the practice of ‘emotional labour’ invites new forms of self-reflection in museum work, as well as a growing consensus in the way we build relationships within and across different communities of practice.
Chair
Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester
Speakers
In Practice: Workforce wellbeing at a time of job uncertainty
November sees many furloughed staff return to their organisations, with others learning the outcome of redundancy consultations. In this session exploring how uncertainty can affect wellbeing, members of the Museums Association’s Workforce Covid Support group share some of the support that is available.
Speakers
Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
Other speakers TBC
From an era of change into a Change of Era: Latin America reimagines museums
A panel of leading experts discuss the new museology as seen from Latin America and how museum workers from across that continent are forging new connections to communities, re-examining the role of colonialism and deepening their understanding of what it is to be a museum in society.
Americo Castilla, president and founder of the TyPA Foundation from Argentina, organiser of Reimagining the Museum, the most influential Conference of the Americas; Walter Mignolo, writer, researcher and leading decolonial thinker; and Marilia Bonas, the director of the Museum of Portuguese Language and the Museum of Football in Brazil, discuss the future model of museums and the shape of things to come.
Speakers
Marilia Bonas, Director, Museum of Portuguese Language and the Museum of Football, Brazil
Americo Castilla, President and Founder, Typa Foundation
Walter D Mignolo, Writer, researcher and leading expert on colonialism in Latin America
Our host Jean Cameron reflects on day two.
Wednesday 4 November
Jean Cameron introduces the day’s sessions and main themes.
A Black British Museum: a space for contemplation, reflection and joy
The idea for a Black British Museum has been quietly gaining serious traction. This is a museum where Black experience takes front and centre stage. The recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations have challenged forms of systemic racism and oppression. They have sharpened the terms of debate to address the legacies of Britain’s imperial past and its colonial frameworks that continue to govern national museums and galleries.
Join the conversation with a panel of distinguished guests as they share unique perspectives and insights on what a Black British Museum can be. We invite Windrush Campaigner and author of 100 Black Britons, Patrick Vernon OBE, Sharon Tomlinson, Family Historian and Genealogist, and Amani Simpson, award winning social entrepreneur and youth leader. Chaired by Sandra Shakespeare founder of the Black British Museum Project.
The Black British Museum Project was recently launched as an online platform with the aim of creating Britain’s first museum dedicated to Black history and culture. There are around 2,500 museums in the UK . But surprisingly, and given an undeniable Black presence in Britain as well as ancient Roman history, there is no permanent museum dedicated to Black history, culture and art.
Chair
Sandra Shakespeare, Founder, Black British Museum Project
Speakers
Amani Simpson, social entrepreneur and youth leader
Sharon Tomlin, Caribbean genealogist and family historian
Patrick Vernon, social commentator, campaigner and cultural historian
Disability inclusion in museums
A decade ago Marcus Weisen stated: “Discrimination against disabled people in museums is an unspoken practice of global proportions. The message given out to disabled people is clear: you don’t belong”. In the intervening years a rich body of material offering guidance and support around disability inclusion and access has begun to emerge. Most museums and galleries continue to pay insufficient attention to disabled people.
This session considers how we can all ensure that disability awareness doesn’t fall off the agenda. As the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on disabled visitors, staff and volunteers comes to light, how can we centre disability access and inclusion at the core of all our work? How can we tackle discrimination and unconscious bias against disability head on and, in doing so, make museums more welcoming and inclusive for everyone?
Chair
Richard Sandell, Director, Research Centre for Museums and Galleries and Professor of Museum Studies, University of Leicester
Speakers
Sam Bowen, Museum Development Officer, South East Museum Development Programme
James Brandon, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, Tate
In Practice: Retail in recovery
The Association for Cultural Enterprises brings you a practical session exploring the ongoing impact Covid is having on the museum retail sector. A diverse panel of museums from across the UK share important and valuable information for any retailer including customer profiles, trends and how to forecast when so much is uncertain.
Chair
Jill Fenwick, CEO, Association for Cultural Enterprises
Speakers
Maxine Hellenkamp, Buying and Merchandising Manager, British Library
Catherine McGoldrick, Head of Retail, National Museums Northern Ireland
Matthew Williams, General Manager at Glasgow University Heritage Retail
Repatriation and restitution
Details coming soon.
Speakers
Laura Van Broekhoven, Director, Pitt Rivers Museum, Oxford
Neil Curtis, Head of Museums & Special Collections, University of Aberdeen
Esme Ward, Director, Manchester Museum
Power to the roots
This session brings together museum workforce grassroot networks to discuss their work and the importance of these groups in empowering the museum workforce. They explore what grassroot networks are needed to create an inclusive, sustainable sector which will enable museums to continue to change lives.
The session is facilitated by Fair Museum Jobs, FoHMuseums, Museum Wellness and Museum as Muck. Together, these networks have challenged gatekeeping practices, conducted independent quantifiable research and promoted best practice such as workplace wellness and good mental health. They hold traditional bodies to account, challenge the status quo and advocate for changing working practices.
Chair
William Tregaskes, FoHMuseums
Speakers
Ashleigh Hibbins, Fair Museum Jobs
Sam Jenkins, Museum Wellness
Michelle McGrath, Museum as Muck
In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: digital courage
The term digital courage in a museum context refers to a practice of equality that is linked to the idea of small steps and decisions that are person-centred, values-led and context-based. In this session, the second of three exploring new keywords that have emerged during 2020 and staged like live radio broadcasts, we hear examples from the international museum community about how they have considered and practiced digital courage.
Chair
Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester
Speakers
In Practice: Career Crossroads
There comes a point in everyone’s career where you begin to think about what is coming next. This might be something you are driving towards or something imposed on you by job uncertainty and redundancy. During this workshop we share tools and techniques to help you think about what is next, identifying your needs and wants, exploring options and developing a project plan.
Speaker
Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
Zeina Arida, Director, Sursock Museum, Beirut
Zeina discusses the challenges Sursock Museum has been facing from the pandemic and the devastating explosion that hit Beirut on 4 August. Thousands of people were killed, injured or missing following the blast and the museum, which is 800 metres from the explosion site, endured colossal damage.
Zeina’s career in the Lebanese cultural sector spans more than 20 years. From 1997 to 2014, she was the director of the Arab Image Foundation (AIF), where she set up and managed various artistic and photographic preservation projects. She also served as a board member of the Arab Fund for Arts and Culture from 2006 to 2012, and was a member of the Prince Claus Fund Network Partner Committee from 2007 to 2013. She is currently a member of the board of the directors of MUCEM, Marseille; a member of the Advisory Board of Darat Al Funun, Amman; and a member of the Scientific Committee of Beit Beirut.
Conference host Jean Cameron sums up day three and looks forward to Thursday of conference week.
Thursday 5 November
A look ahead to the days sessions and topics from host Jean Cameron.
Learning and engagement manifesto launch
It is more than 20 years since the publication of A Common Wealth – Museums in the Learning Age. Since then the landscape in the UK has changed; inequality, poverty and homelessness have increased but there have also been huge advances in technology and our understanding of how people learn. Now, Coronavirus is having a big impact on society and the way that museums connect with communities.
Digital engagement, the digital divide and the way learning and engagement teams work has shifted significantly in six months. In addition, the Black Lives Matter movement has raised serious questions about racism and inequality that museums need to respond to. For the past 18 months the Museums Association has been researching and discussing what the future of learning and engagement might be. We have consulted more than 1,000 stakeholders throughout the UK with the support of GEM, Engage and the Art Fund, and this session launches our new manifesto with reflections from a panel of international experts in museum engagement.
Chair
Dhikshana Pering, Head of Engagement & Skills, Somerset House, Museums Association Board member
Speakers
David Anderson, Director General, Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales
Kayleigh Bryant-Greenwell, Head of Public Programmes, Smithsonian American Art Museum and Renwick Gallery, Project Manager, Anacostia Community Museum
Sarah Smed, CEO, Danish Welfare Museum
What do we mean by decolonise?
Throughout the arts and heritage sector, the word “decolonise” has probably been used more in the past year than in the previous 100 years. Does every museum or gallery have the same meaning of the word in-mind? Are we all thinking of the same thing? We invite the audience to a conversation between Errol Francis, Meera Sabaratnam and Miranda Lowe, who examine the origins of the word decolonise, what museums and galleries seem to think it means, and if this holds true with its wider meaning.
Chair
Errol Francis, Artistic Director and CEO, Culture&
Speakers
Miranda Lowe, Principal Curator, Crustacea, Natural History Museum
Meera Sabaratnam, Senior Lecturer in International Relations, SOAS
In Practice: Covid-secure learning: putting guidelines into action
A session explaining how the new Space for Learning guidance can be used to ensure your learning areas are Covid-secure. Discover how learning practices are shifting to keep people safe and remain relevant to the needs of schools and the wider community. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museums and Engage.
Chair
Jane Sillis, Director, Engage
Speakers
Sally Bacon, Executive Director, Clore Duffield Foundation
Sam Cairns, Sam Cairns Associates
Kate Fellows, Head of Learning and Access, Leeds Museums and Galleries
Born in the 21st century: New museums doing things differently
What does it mean to have started a museum in the past decade? How does practice echo or differ from older museums? The Museum of British Colonialism began in 2018, a good 335 years after the Ashmolean Museum. The East End Women’s Museum, which was established in 2015, holds one object (its founding email) – 7,999,999 fewer than the British Museum. The Museum of British Colonialism and the East End Women’s Museum are part of a new group of emerging museums – organisations with an explicitly social justice mission.
This panel discussion explores the opportunities and challenges of this new museological space, including how new museums approach their work; being a museum without holding objects; use of participatory, artistic and co-design practices; and the representation of diverse stories.
We also discuss whether a new museum – however contemporary in inception and inclusive in intention – can ever truly avoid the colonial, patriarchal baggage of its elder peers.
Chair
Olivia Windham-Stewart, Co-founder, Museum of British Colonialism
Speakers
Rachel Crossley, Museum Director, East End Women’s Museum
Tayiana Chao, Co-founder, Museum of British Colonialism
Lonnie Bunch in conversation
Lonnie Bunch is the secretary of the Smithsonian, the world’s largest museum, education, and research complex. He oversees 19 museums, 21 libraries, the National Zoo, numerous research centres, and several education units and centres. He became the secretary of the organisation in June 2019 following his role as the director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC).
Bunch began developing the NMAAHC in July 2005 when he had one staff member, no collections, no funding and no site for a museum. Driven by optimism, determination and a commitment to build “a place that would make America better”, Bunch transformed his vision into a museum that has welcomed more than 6 million visitors since it opened in September 2016. The venue now has a collection of 40,000 objects that are housed in the first “green building” on the National Mall.
Before his appointment as director of the museum, Bunch was the president of the Chicago Historical Society (2001–2005). There, he led a successful capital campaign to transform the Historical Society in celebration of its 150th anniversary. His work included initiating an unprecedented outreach initiative to diverse communities and the launch of a much-lauded exhibition and programme on teenage life titled Teen Chicago.
Bunch has written on a wide range of topics, including the black military experience, the American presidency and all-black towns in the American West, as well as on diversity in museum management and the impact of funding and politics on American museums.
In Practice: Exploring a vocabulary: precarity
In the museum digital space, precarity has started to manifest itself in many intersecting ways: from the individual precarity of those experiencing job uncertainty to the emotional precarity of those with too much work to do and too little time. This session, the third of three exploring new keywords that have emerged during 2020 and staged like live radio broadcasts, considers how the precarity of museums and their workforces plays out in their seeming inability to broach and incorporate new ideas.
Chair
Sophie Frost, Research Associate, One by One, University of Leicester
Speakers
In Practice: Future museum skills
This year has seen huge global changes to the economy and the way we live. What does this mean for those working in museums? What future skills do we need to develop and how can we develop them? This session builds on conversations in the sector with different professional networks, from the Touring Exhibitions Group and the Group for Education in Museums, to the Collections Trust and Subject Specialist Networks.
Speakers
Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
Other speakers to be confirmed.
Conference host Jean Cameron reviews the day and previews the final day of the conference.
Friday 6 November
Jean Cameron introduces the final day of conference 2020.
Statues, colonialism and the public realm
Reopening the doors
Reopening our museums, galleries and heritage sites has been extremely challenging as venues have had to quickly find ways to comply with new rules and restrictions while at the same time trying to reassure the public that their visits will be safe and secure. Our panel reflects on what they have learned during the past few months, how they have adapted to the new realities and what the future might look like for museums as they face the ongoing challenges of keeping the doors open for their audiences.
Speakers
Robin Hanley, Assistant Head of Museums (Head of Service Delivery), Norfolk Museums Service
Nicola Kalinsky, Director, The Barber Institute of Fine Arts
Clea Warner, General Manager – Highlands & Islands, National Trust for Scotland
In Practice: Creating engaging videos on a budget
Covid has highlighted the need for museums to up their digital skills – including creating films to reach audiences unable to visit. Discover best practice examples from Leeds Museums and Galleries, the Egypt Centre and Cambridge University Museums, and hear top tips from video production company Chocolate Films on equipment, set up, recording, editing and post-production. This session has been developed by the Group for Education in Museum and Engage.
Chair
Devon Turner, Communications Manager, GEM
Speakers
Emily Nelson, Learning and Access Officer, Leeds Museums and Galleries
Kate Noble, Senior Research Associate: Museum Learning, Fitzwilliam Museum
Hannah Sweetapple, Learning and Engagement Officer, Egypt Centre, Swansea
Museum responses to the climate emergency
Museums are institutions of the long term, able to take a perspective beyond short term political and funding cycles. As such they have a moral and ethical responsibility to speak out about the climate and ecological emergencies that are affecting everyone across the globe. In this session, three leading speakers engage in a discussion about the role of museums in addressing the emergency, particularly in the light of the challenges and opportunities provided by the Covid-19 pandemic. Discussion focuses on how museums can get their own houses in order, and how they can encourage people to be active citizens, living more sustainably and lobbying for change. Links between environmental and social justice are also discussed.
Chair
Nick Merriman, Chief Executive, Horniman Museum and Gardens
Speakers
Clare Matterson, Director of Public Engagement, The Natural History Museum
Henry McGhie, Founder, Curating Tomorrow
Alison Tickell, Chief Executive, Julie’s Bicycle
Collecting the pandemic
As Covid-19 is affecting the lives of the global population in unprecedented ways, museums around the world began to collect both physical and digital objects, and experiences of the pandemic. While these projects are still ongoing, they present museum curators and practitioners with a set of ethical, representational and organisational challenges that are set to re-configure traditional curatorial practice.
This panel draws on a number of collecting initiatives developed by practitioners around the world to answer the following questions: What does it mean for museums to collect in a time of crisis? What ethical considerations need to be made? How can museums reflect the structural inequalities of the pandemic? What lessons can be learned for the future?
Chair
Domenico Sergi, Senior Curator (Curating London), Museum of London
Speakers
Ellie Miles, Documentary Curator, London Transport Museum
Margriet Schavemaker, Artistic Director, Amsterdam Museum
Lindsay Turley, Chief Curator, Museum of the City of New York
In Practice: Managing social history collections in a digital age
This session explores how curators are working with digital collections, particularly social history. You’ll hear from speakers on digitising oral histories, acquiring digital objects, and developing procedures for the management of digital collections. The panel shares how to navigate these aspects of curation, and benefit from the expertise of other organisations such as Subject Specialist Networks (SSNs). This session has been prepared by the Social History Curators Group.
Chair
Verity Smith, Freelance Curator, Consultant & Writer, and Chair of Social History Curators Group
Speakers
Emma Harper, Curator, Welwyn Hatfield Museum Service
Gabrielle Heffernan, Curatorial Manager, Tullie House Museum and Art Gallery Trust
Helen Taylor, Collections Manager, Black Country Living Museum
In Practice: The AMA in a Covid-world
The AMA is a self-directed professional development programme, centred around a development framework of competencies, support groups, mentoring and more. The AMA provides you with an opportunity to develop as a well-rounded museum professional, accessing peers and guidance through mentoring. Whether you are working towards the next step, aspiring to join the sector or looking to remain engaged in museum best practice and current thinking the AMA may be right for you.
Speaker
Tamsin Russell, Workforce Development Officer, Museums Association
Closing session: What next?
In the closing session of the MA’s annual conference 2020 we hear reflections on the debate and conversations that have taken place, and consider what next for museums? Gillian Findlay, curatorial and engagement manager at Museums & Galleries Edinburgh, and vice president of the MA, joins Laura Pye, the director of National Museums Liverpool, to discuss what we have learned and what we need to do now.
Chair
Jean Cameron, Conference Host
Speakers
Gillian Findlay, Curatorial and Engagement Manager, Museums & Galleries Edinburgh
Laura Pye, Director, National Museums Liverpool
