Join British Council in partnership with ICOM UK and Museums Association for a new series of live online conversations for leading museum and gallery professionals in the UK and around the world to connect and share experiences in the current context of Covid-19.

This session is for museum and gallery professionals.

We are pleased to continue our series with a session titled “Time for Change: tackling underrepresentation to bring about innovation and equity”. This event is hosted by Esther Fox, Head of Accentuate Programme at Screen South, Artist and Researcher who will be in conversation with:

Zeina Arida, Director, Sursock Museum, Beirut

Daniel Kotowski, Visual Artist and Educator at Zachęta National Gallery of Art and the Museum of Modern Art, Warsaw

Ruth McCarthy, Artistic Director, Outburst Arts, Belfast

Hanna Wróblewska, Director, Zachęta National Gallery of Art, Warsaw and Commissioner of the Polish Pavilion at the Venice Biennale

This discussion will be followed by an audience Q and A with questions submitted in advance. Please email your questions for the panel to Orianna Calman at oriana.calman@britishcouncil.org by 12 February.

About the discussion

It is largely accepted that Museums across the UK are lagging behind other cultural sector organisations when it comes to workforce diversity, with Disabled People and those from ethnically diverse backgrounds most underrepresented. This inequality within Museums is further reflected in terms of their collections and displays, with exhibitions rarely being curated by Disabled People, or those from ethnically diverse and LGBTQI+ backgrounds who would bring their own authentic understandings.

However, over the last year the Covid-19 Pandemic has shown us things do not need to remain the same and there is an opportunity for great change. But will this change be for the good or will it further disadvantage people? Championing equality and inclusion is a step towards challenging current underrepresentation and bringing about positive change, but is this radical enough to create a culture shift and change mindsets? This session looks at whether we need to consider an equity focused approach instead.

Accessibility

This session will have Closed Captioning and British and Polish Sign Language interpretation. This session will also be auto translated in Polish. Details can be found on registration.

The session will be recorded and a full transcript available following the event:

Live captioning/Claire Hill, speech-to-text reporter

British Sign Language/Catherine King, interpreter (British Sign Language/English)

Polish Sign Language/Bernard Kinov, interpreter (Polish Sign Language/English)

Please contact Orianna Calman if you have any access requirements or other queries.

Moderator

Esther Fox is a Programme Director, Artist and Researcher, interested in exploring the synapses between science, art, heritage and ethics. In 2009 she was appointed by Screen South to lead the Accentuate Programme, creating opportunities for D/deaf, disabled and neurodiverse people to participate and lead in the cultural sector. Esther is currently working with over 20 Museums across England, developing a ground-breaking work placement programme, Curating for Change, for D/deaf and disabled people pursuing a career in Museums. She is also a Co Investigator on a major Arts and Humanities Research Council project, D4D using an arts based research approach. Esther is on the Board of Trustees at Hastings Contemporary, sits on the Expert Advisory Group for Historic England and is a member of the UN PRPD Partnership Advisory Group

Speakers

Zeina Arida is the Director of the Sursock Museum, Beirut. Her career in the Lebanese cultural sector spans over twenty-five years. From 1997 to 2014, she was the director of the Arab Image Foundation (AIF), where she set up and developed the institution, as initiating a number of artistic projects as well as photographic preservation projects. She is currently a member of the Board of the Directors of MUCEM, Marseille; a member of the Advisory Board of Darat Al Funun, Amman; and a member of the Scientific Committee of Beit Beirut.

Daniel Kotowski is a visual artist and graduate of the Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw (2018) and the Polish-Japanese Academy of Information Technology in Warsaw 2016. He works with performance, installation, photography and design, creates objects and video. He presented his performances, among others, at the Zachęta National Gallery of Art in Warsaw and the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, at the Labirynt Gallery in Lublin. As an educator, he runs a regular series of meetings entitled “Zachęta Signs!” at Zachęta National Gallery of Art, as well as in the Museum of Modern Art in Warsaw, in the Arsenał Gallery in Białystok and in many other cultural institutions.

Ruth McCarthy is Artistic Director of Outburst Arts in Belfast. She has been an LGBTQ+ activist for over 30 years, focusing on arts and popular culture as catalysts for social and political change. For the past 13 years she has worked on the development of queer arts and education in Northern Ireland through the annual Outburst Queer Arts Festival, producing events from grassroots community initiatives to national award-winning productions, also working in collaboration with museums and galleries. Since 2015, she has worked in partnership with British Council and queer/LGBTQ+ arts producers and activists in the Global South and Caribbean – and more recently in North Africa and Middle East – to support the development of queer arts networks, training, commissions and knowledge sharing. She received a Paul Hamlyn Foundation Breakthrough Award in 2018. Ruth is a member of British Council’s Arts and Creative Economy Advisory Group and a Director of the Black Box venue in Belfast.

Hanna Wróblewska, born in 1968, studied History of Art (University of Warsaw), curator of the Zacheta’s exhibitions: Andrzej Wróblewski. Retrospective (1995), Katarzyna Kozyra. Men’s Bathhouse(1999) / Polish Pavillion at the 48. International Art Exhibition in Venice (honorable mention for the artist), Panopticon. Architecture and Theatre of the Prison (2005), Revolutions 1968 (2008), Katarzyna Kozyra. Casting (2010). In 2000 honored by Jerzy Stajuda Prize for Art Criticism. Aktive participant of cultural professional life (member of AICA, vice – president of ICOM Poland) and cultural inititive. Since 2012 director of the Zachęta – National Gallery of Art and Commissioner of the Polish Pavilion at Venice Biennale.