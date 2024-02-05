Take Care: Putting Collections at the Heart of Climate Change Work

Image: National Museums Scotland

The Museums Associations believes that all museums can take action on climate justice by doing three key things: raising awareness; championing change; and being the change.

This one-day conference looks at the role collections can play in this work. Delegates will participate in discussions around effective and innovative ways that collections might be used to educate audiences and engage them as active citizens. Through case studies, provocations and panel discussions, discover how museums might make creative connections through collections, develop engaging programmes and embed this practice across organisations.

Climate justice frames the climate crisis as a social, political and human rights issue, and this event examines what this means in practice – exploring how objects or collections that tell stories of inequality and injustice intersect with the climate crisis.

The event also looks at contemporary collecting and caring for collections that have been affected by climate change.

Please note that this event will be recorded and available exclusively to delegates for three months. After that time, it will be made available to members on the Museums Association website.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £35

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £45

Non-member – £65

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide five free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 20 November 2024.

