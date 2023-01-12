Reach Out: Engaging Younger Audiences with Museums

Image: National Football Museum

Engaging young audiences is no easy task for museums, but the rise of participatory practice has led many museums to build strong relationships with youth communities, particularly those from marginalised backgrounds, and ensure their voices are accurately represented in institutions.

This event offers practical advice and case studies that demonstrate how museums can build equitable and sustainable relationships with underserved audiences such as teenagers and young adults, which centre their voices and wellbeing.

A full programme will be available in due course.

Please note that this event will be recorded and available exclusively to delegates for three months. After that time, it will be made available for members on the Museums Association website.

Follow this event om Twitter #EngagingYoungerAudiences

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £30

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £40

Non-member – £60

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 22 November 2023.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your confirmation and joining instruction emails will go to the email address you use to log in to the website.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.