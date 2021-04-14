Museums and Black Lives Still Matter

Save the Date

A joint UK and US symposium on how our museums are responding to racism and what needs to happen next.

The tumultuous events that followed the May 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis shone a globally bright light upon all forms of racism including its impact on museums and their communities. While the events of last summer may have faded in some memories, the issues raised are still very much current. Culture& is collaborating with the Museums Association to both commemorate what happened last year and to look forward to the future. A UK and US panel of distinguished practitioners will probe the statements of solidarity issued by various arts and heritage organisations in 2020, what they have achieved since then and what further changes we need to be made.

Details on how to book your place will be available in due course.