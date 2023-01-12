Museum Tech 2023: A Digital Festival for Museums

Image: Robots exhibition, Science and Industry Museum, Manchester

This one-day event is aimed at people interested in how digital innovations are shaping the way museums deliver their missions – and how the sector is moving away from short-term digital projects towards sustainable models that embed literacy, creativity and connection across their organisations.

Through a mix of talks, case studies, panel discussions and demonstrations, this event focuses on the importance of evaluation, understanding the data and responding to audience’s needs. It examines how the sector can build on the positive innovations that emerged during the Covid lockdowns, building stronger relationships with online audiences and advocating internally with stakeholders.

Delegates have the opportunity to discuss issues such as what makes engaging content to how we can start to celebrate (and learn from) failure.

This event takes place at the Museum of London and includes demonstrations and exhibition stands. Please note the galleries at the museum will be closed at this time and will not be available for delegates to visit.

A full programme will be available in due course. The day includes refreshments and a vegetarian/vegan lunch.

Follow this event in Twitter #MuseumTech2023

We aim to present a diverse range of speakers from across the UK and internationally at our one-day conferences. If you are interested in speaking at one of our events, or have a project you’d like to see explored, please tell us more by emailing the Events Team.

Event fees

Concessionary Member – £75

Member (Essential, Full, Institutional and Commercial members) – £100

Non-member – £150

Not a member? Join today and pay a discounted price for this event as well as receiving lots of other great benefits.

Inclusive event places

The Benevolent Fund will provide 10 free places to this event to individual members who face barriers due to ethnicity, disability, socio-economic background, and gender identity or sexual orientation (LGBTQ).

These free places are part of our wider work towards creating a more inclusive sector. We will also support any accessibility requests such as provision of British Sign Language (BSL), audio description or closed captioning. The deadline to apply for an Inclusive Place is 12 noon on 12 April.

Important booking information

Please sign in and check the email address on your profile before booking. Your confirmation and joining instruction emails will go to the email address you use to log in to the website.

If you create a new record with a different email address your membership will not be recognised and you will be charged the incorrect fee. You can check and change your email address before booking.